WTW And Sapien Software Partner To Provide HR And Deal Intelligence For Global Mid-Market Divestitures And M&A

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sapien Software, LLC, to provide global HR and deal intelligence software and solutions for mid-market companies involved in divestitures, mergers and acquisitions.

The partnership between WTW and Sapien provides HR Management System, Human Capital Management System, payroll administration, international benefits administration and managed services as part of the WTW's Human Capital Divestitures in a Box (DIAB) solution. The DIAB solution is a one-stop, pre-packaged HR solution that's globally scalable and designed to support both buyers and sellers. It combines WTW's M&A consulting expertise in due diligence, deal planning, workforce integration and employee communication, with Sapien's market leading human capital management software solutions.

Perry Papantonis, Senior Managing Director and Global M&A Leader at WTW said,“WTW's Divestitures in a Box solution enables companies to accelerate day one readiness across all HR plans, programs, and systems, reduce companies' reliance on Transition Services Agreements (TSAs), and enhance both corporate and employee experiences during transactions. Sapien's platform will help organizations to aggregate and model data to support the M&A sell-side process and buyer requests and serve as a full global Human Resources Information System HRIS following transaction close.”

Ryan Tweedie, Managing Partner of Sapien, said:“With people at the center of every corporate transition, our platform compliments WTW's solution to fulfill on the promise of a one-stop, pre-packaged, cost-effective solution that is globally scalable and enables both buyers and sellers to move with speed, precision and confidence.”

Infused with AI for easy decision support queries, and with built-in managed services that are already a part of every implementation, Sapien's technology will complement WTW's solution to help deliver a new level of speed, cost-effectiveness, and insights necessary to ensure success before, during and after divestiture or M&A activity.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About Sapien Software, LLC

Sapien is the most progressive and innovative provider of HR software and data intelligence for the global mid-market with unparalleled expertise in divestitures. Purpose-built to be a single source of truth for divestiture planning and to evolve from data ingestion to Day One stand-alone readiness, Sapien is intuitive, rapidly customizable and proven to deliver the functionality, versatility, and affordability that mid-market globals need while guiding organizations through the divestiture process with workforce insights for decision-making. Led by industry veterans and designed to be right for now and tomorrow, Sapien is multi-lingual, multi-currency, and payroll/benefits agnostic. Our proprietary Human Resources Augmentation (HRA) and built-in AI functionality accessed via Natural Language Processing offers an unparalleled layer of support and is available globally. For more information:

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