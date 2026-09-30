Legend Senior Living Associate Stephanie Vacanti Honored As 2026 TALA Hero Award Recipient

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANSFIELD, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephanie Vacanti, Health Care Director at Legend of Mansfield, has been recognized by the Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA) as a 2026 TALA Hero Award recipient, honoring her exceptional compassion, commitment and dedication to the people she serves.

The TALA Hero Awards recognize standout associates serving Texas senior living communities. Recipients are selected through peer nominations and evaluated based on their demonstrated compassion, commitment and reliability in their daily work.

For seven years, Vacanti has been a valued member of the Legend of Mansfield team, building meaningful relationships with residents, supporting families through important moments and investing in the associates she leads. Her journey with Legend began as an Assistant Health Care Director, and her dedication and leadership later earned her the opportunity to become Health Care Director.

“Stephanie is the kindest, most compassionate, caring individual,” said Kristen Sanders, a family member of a Legend of Mansfield resident.“I have never, ever walked into the building and Stephanie does not have a huge smile on her face.”

That warmth goes beyond a welcoming smile. Vacanti is recognized for consistently supporting residents and families, offering reassurance during difficult moments and ensuring the people around her feel valued and supported.

“You can tell that she cares, and she is always there when we need her,” said Lazelle Weda, a resident at Legend of Mansfield.

For Vacanti, caring for others is deeply personal.“I feel incredibly humbled and thankful to receive this recognition. It is such an honor to be recognized for something that I truly love doing. I'm grateful for every resident, family, and coworker who makes this journey so meaningful,” said Vacanti.

“Our service is a work of heart, and Stephanie's nursing isn't just a career, it's a calling,” said Chris Mahen, Chief Operating Officer of Legend Senior Living.“She's a Legend in our building, and now she's a hero in the state of Texas.”

Vacanti's recognition underscores Legend Senior Living's longstanding commitment to creating communities where compassionate people build meaningful relationships, advance their careers and make a lasting difference in the lives of those they serve.

“At Legend, we believe exceptional senior living begins with exceptional people,” said Matt Buchanan, Co-CEO and President of Legend Senior Living.“Stephanie embodies that belief every day through the compassion, leadership and genuine connection she brings to those around her. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized as a TALA Hero.”

The TALA Hero Awards are presented to individuals who exemplify the qualities that make a meaningful difference in senior living communities. Vacanti's recognition celebrates not only her work as a Health Care Director but also the relationships, encouragement and care she brings to Legend of Mansfield each day.

About Legend Senior Living

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates more than 75 residences - spanning Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Personal Care - in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Founded more than 25 years ago, Legend Senior Living remains family-owned and family-led, maintaining a long-standing reputation for operational excellence, innovative programming, and resident-centered care.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

...

Phone: 316-616-6288

Legend of Mansfield



2500 N Walnut Creek Dr

Mansfield, TX 76063

817-618-8449

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