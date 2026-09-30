Space Logistics Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, And Business Strategies

Space Logistics Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Space Logistics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The space logistics sector is rapidly advancing as humanity expands its activities beyond Earth. With increasing satellite deployments and technological progress, this market is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regional insights, and the factors shaping this evolving industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Space Logistics Market

The space logistics market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is expected to increase from $3.6 billion in 2025 to $4.51 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. This growth during the historical period is driven by investments in government space programs, a surge in satellite launches, escalating demand for satellite lifecycle management, improvements in spacecraft servicing technologies, and the broader deployment of orbital assets.

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Looking ahead, the market size is anticipated to grow substantially, reaching $10.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.6%. This forecasted rise is fueled by the growth of commercial space ventures, heightened demand for satellite servicing missions, the development of orbital logistics networks, greater emphasis on sustainability of space assets, and increased funding for reusable space transport systems. Emerging trends during this period include greater use of autonomous space logistics, advances in in-orbit servicing and maintenance, expanded space transportation and cargo delivery services, increased focus on space debris management, and broadening of commercial infrastructure support.

Understanding Space Logistics and Its Role in Space Missions

Space logistics encompasses the strategic planning, coordination, and management of movement, supply, and operational support for spacecraft, satellites, and associated assets during space missions. It ensures that these space systems receive the essential resources and services to operate reliably throughout their mission lifecycle, avoiding disruptions and maximizing functionality.

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Key Factor Driving Expansion in the Global Space Logistics Market

The rapid growth of space exploration missions stands out as a primary driver for the space logistics market. These missions involve scientific and technological operations conducted by spacecraft to study outer space, celestial bodies, and the space environment beyond Earth. Recent technological advancements have made these missions more dependable, cost-effective, and able to travel further into space. Space logistics plays a crucial role by enabling the efficient transport, supply, servicing, and coordination of spacecraft, payloads, and resources throughout Earth's orbit and beyond-thereby extending mission duration and enhancing capabilities. For instance, in January 2024, the Space Foundation reported that over 2,800 satellites were launched in 2023, marking a 23% increase compared to 2022. This rise in exploration missions is a key factor driving demand for space logistics.

Government Space Programs and Funding Bolstering Market Growth

Growth in government space programs and increased funding allocations are significant contributors to the expansion of the space logistics market. These public-sector initiatives support space exploration, satellite technology development, scientific research, national security objectives, and the advancement of space infrastructure. The surge in government spending is largely driven by heightened national security concerns and strategic interests, as countries focus on enhancing their satellite networks, space-based surveillance, communication platforms, and defense technologies. This investment drives demand for launch services, cargo transport, orbital transfer, satellite deployment, and in-orbit servicing essential for government-led missions. For example, the Space Foundation noted in July 2025 that government space funding rose by 6.7% in 2024, reaching $132 billion worldwide, with the United States dedicating $77 billion to both security and civilian space programs. These expanding government efforts are a key force propelling the space logistics market.

Dominant Regions in the Global Space Logistics Market

As of 2025, North America holds the largest share of the space logistics market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market overview includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Space Logistics Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, and Business Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 30, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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