The Solvent Borne Coatings Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% By 2030

The Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size

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The Business Research Company's The Solvent Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The solvent borne coatings market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by various industrial and commercial demands. As industries continue to seek durable and efficient coating solutions, the market is set to expand steadily in the coming years. Here's a detailed overview of the market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key factors influencing this sector.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Solvent Borne Coatings Market

The solvent borne coatings market has seen robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $94.26 billion in 2025 to $99.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This historical growth stems from rising demand for long-lasting protective coatings across various industrial applications, growth in automotive and transportation manufacturing, expanding construction and infrastructure projects, as well as increasing requirements in marine and aerospace coatings. Additionally, there is a growing need for coatings with high adhesion and chemical resistance.

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Looking ahead, the solvent borne coatings market is expected to maintain steady growth, reaching $118.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7%. This forecasted increase is attributed to the wider adoption of advanced coating formulations that offer enhanced performance, a shift toward solvent reduction technologies to meet sustainability goals, development of efficient application systems, and greater utilization across emerging industrial sectors. Key trends anticipated during this period include rising use of low VOC solvent borne coatings, advancements in resin-based coatings, increased demand for corrosion-resistant and weatherproof finishes, and innovations in coating application and curing techniques.

Understanding Solvent Borne Coatings and Their Function

Solvent-borne coatings are liquid systems where organic solvents serve as the main carriers to dissolve or disperse resins, pigments, and additives. When applied, these coatings form a protective or decorative layer as the solvent evaporates during curing or drying. They are valued for their strong adhesion, durability, and excellent performance under tough environmental conditions, making them a preferred choice for industrial protective coatings.

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How Construction Activity Is Boosting the Solvent Borne Coatings Market

The rise in construction projects is a significant factor propelling the growth of the solvent borne coatings market. Construction refers to all activities involved in building, repairing, or upgrading infrastructure such as roads, buildings, and utilities. Increased investments by both governments and private sectors in infrastructure development are driving this surge. Solvent borne coatings play a crucial role by offering durable, fast-drying protective and aesthetic finishes that improve surface resistance against moisture, corrosion, and harsh environmental elements. For instance, data from the U.S. Census Bureau in April 2024 showed construction spending rising from $1.89 trillion in February 2023 to $2.09 trillion in February 2024-a 10.7% year-over-year increase. This growth in construction spending directly supports the expansion of the solvent borne coatings market.

Marine and Offshore Industry Growth Driving Demand for Protective Coatings

Another important driver for the solvent borne coatings market is the increasing application in marine and offshore sectors. These industries involve activities related to oceans, seas, and coastal regions, including shipping, offshore energy production, marine construction, fisheries, ports, and maritime services. Exposure to saltwater, harsh weather, chemicals, and mechanical stress creates a need for materials that resist corrosion and wear. Solvent borne coatings deliver strong adhesion, excellent corrosion resistance, and long-lasting protection, thereby extending the lifespan of marine vessels and offshore structures. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the marine economy contributed $511.0 billion to the U.S. GDP (1.8%) and generated $826.6 billion in gross output (1.7%) in 2023. This robust economic footprint underlines how growth in marine and offshore activities is fueling increased demand for solvent borne coatings.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook for the Solvent Borne Coatings Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the solvent borne coatings market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report covers significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and opportunities in this sector.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Solvent Borne Coatings Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 30, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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