Formaspace And Cramer To Showcase The Complete Lab Experience At HCD 2026

At Booth #1143, Formaspace and Cramer bring adaptable lab furniture and technical seating together for labs designed for today's needs and tomorrow's changes.

- FormaspaceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Formaspace, a U.S. manufacturer of laboratory and technical furniture, will join Cramer at the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (HCD) 2026, October 17–20 in New Orleans. At Booth #1143, the two companies will present The Complete Lab Experience, bringing adaptable laboratory furniture and specialized technical seating together in an environment designed around both the work and the people doing it.The Future of Labs Is Already HereNew technology, equipment, and workflows continue to change how labs are used. For architects, designers, and facility teams, that means planning spaces around the specific needs of each lab while also considering how those needs may evolve over time.At HCD, Formaspace and Cramer will show how the lab environment can be designed around both the work being performed and the people performing it. Formaspace brings adaptable lab and technical furniture to support equipment, workflows, and changing applications, while Cramer provides technical seating designed around the people working in these environments.“Every lab has its own equipment, workflows, and requirements, so the environment needs to be designed around the work happening there,” said Jeff Turk, Chairman of Formaspace.“At the same time, those needs will change. The Complete Lab Experience is about creating a space that is purpose-built for the work being done today, while giving people the flexibility to adapt it for what comes next.”Experience the Complete Lab at Booth #1143Visitors will be able to explore an integrated environment featuring Formaspace laboratory furniture, storage, worksurfaces, and related solutions alongside Cramer technical seating. The booth will show how these elements can work together to support different lab applications and the people using them, from short, active tasks to longer periods of focused work.Formaspace applied this same focus on flexibility and adaptability during the CoxHealth laboratory renovation. Formaspace helped transform the active lab in phases, allowing daily operations to continue while creating a flexible environment that can accommodate changes in equipment, workflows, and future requirements.Architects and designers can also learn about Formaspace design and specification resources, including downloadable Revit families, CET tools and training, and project planning support.American manufacturing is an important part of the Formaspace and Cramer story. Formaspace manufactures its laboratory and technical furniture in Austin, Texas, and Cramer technical seating is also made in the U.S.A. Formaspace also has a long history of supporting government and VA projects, with products available through its GSA contract and support from its nationwide representative network.Meet Formaspace and Cramer at HCD 2026Experience The Complete Lab Experience at Booth #1143, October 17–20, 2026, in New Orleans. Schedule a meeting and explore project examples, design resources, and more at:About FormaspaceFounded in 1981 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Formaspace designs and manufactures furniture for laboratory, healthcare, industrial, education, government, and other technical environments. From standard products to modified and custom solutions, Formaspace creates work environments built around the needs of each project.Learn more at Formaspace.About CramerCramer specializes in technical seating for laboratories, technical industries, and sensitive environments. With a history dating back to 1886, Cramer designs chairs and stools around the specific needs of technical environments and the people who work in them, with a focus on thoughtful design, durability, and customer support.Learn more at CramerInc.

Mehmet Atesoglu

Formaspace

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Formaspace and Cramer to Showcase the Complete Lab Experience at HCD 2026 News Provided By Formaspace September 30, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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