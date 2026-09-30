The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Adhesive Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At An 8.9% CAGR Through 2030

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Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Adhesive Market analysis

The Business Research Company's Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Adhesive Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) adhesive market is witnessing notable expansion as industries seek versatile and durable bonding solutions. With growing applications across various sectors, this market shows promising potential for continued growth in the coming years. Let's explore its current size, key driving factors, regional outlook, and trends shaping the future of TPU adhesives.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory for the TPU Adhesive Market

The TPU adhesive market has demonstrated strong growth recently, with its size increasing from $1.21 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1.32 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market's historical growth is largely owed to rising demand for adhesives that offer flexibility, wider use in automotive interiors, greater adoption in footwear manufacturing, expanding roles in textile lamination, and a preference for more durable bonding options.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue on an upward trajectory, reaching $1.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9%. Several factors will drive this growth, including the rising need for lightweight components in vehicles, increased use of sustainable adhesive products, growing integration in electric vehicle production, expanding applications in assembling consumer electronics, and higher demand for advanced bonding technologies in industrial manufacturing. Notable trends include the development of high-performance TPU adhesive formulations, the surge in flexible bonding solutions for lightweight materials, demand for adhesives with improved chemical resistance, innovations in heat-activated TPU adhesives, and the preference for elastic adhesives in applications subjected to high mechanical stress.

Understanding Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Adhesive and Its Properties

Thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive is made from TPU polymers that soften when heated and harden upon cooling, creating a strong adhesive bond. This type of adhesive is prized for its excellent flexibility, elasticity, and resistance to abrasion and chemical damage. These features enable TPU adhesives to maintain robust bond strength even under frequent mechanical stress and fluctuating temperatures, making them suitable for demanding applications.

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Automotive Industry's Role in Boosting TPU Adhesive Demand

The growth of the TPU adhesive market is closely linked to the expansion of automotive manufacturing activities. These activities include all processes involved in transforming raw materials into finished vehicles, such as design, production, assembly, and quality control. The surge in vehicle production worldwide-fueled by urbanization and rising incomes-is driving manufacturers to increase output and improve manufacturing capacity. TPU adhesives play a crucial role here by providing strong, flexible, and lightweight bonding solutions that eliminate the need for mechanical fasteners. This results in more efficient assembly, reduced vehicle weight, and enhanced durability and design freedom. For instance, in January 2025, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that China produced approximately 31.282 million vehicles in 2024, marking a 3.7% increase from 2023, underlining how automotive growth supports TPU adhesive demand.

Which Regions Are Key Players in the TPU Adhesive Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the TPU adhesive market. During the forecast period, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The market report encompasses several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and growth opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Adhesive Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at an 8.9% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 30, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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