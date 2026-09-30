Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

BOOSTER Precision Components Holding announces prolongation of standstill agreement with Ad-hoc Group

30.09.2026 / 18:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BOOSTER Precision Components Holding announces prolongation of standstill agreement with Ad-hoc Group Schwanewede, 30 September 2026 – BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH (" Company ") announces that the Company remains in constructive discussions with a group of bondholders (" Ad-hoc Group ") of its senior secured corporate bond 2022/2026 (ISIN: NO0012713520) (" Bond "). Against this background, the Ad-hoc Group has agreed to extend the standstill agreement concluded with the Ad-hoc Group until 1 November 2026. The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the ongoing negotiations with the Ad-hoc Group and the further developments in accordance with statutory provisions. Contact BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH

Industriepark Brundorf 4

28790 Schwanewede

T +49 4795-95610

... Media/Investor Relations iron AG

Fabian Kirchmann | Karolin Bistrovic

T +49 221 914097 14

... 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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