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BOOSTER Precision Components Holding Announces Prolongation Of Standstill Agreement With Ad-Hoc Group
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Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH
/ Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
BOOSTER Precision Components Holding announces prolongation of standstill agreement with Ad-hoc Group
30.09.2026 / 18:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BOOSTER Precision Components Holding announces prolongation of standstill agreement with Ad-hoc Group Schwanewede, 30 September 2026 – BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH (" Company ") announces that the Company remains in constructive discussions with a group of bondholders (" Ad-hoc Group ") of its senior secured corporate bond 2022/2026 (ISIN: NO0012713520) (" Bond "). Against this background, the Ad-hoc Group has agreed to extend the standstill agreement concluded with the Ad-hoc Group until 1 November 2026. The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the ongoing negotiations with the Ad-hoc Group and the further developments in accordance with statutory provisions. Contact BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH
Industriepark Brundorf 4
28790 Schwanewede
T +49 4795-95610
... Media/Investor Relations iron AG
Fabian Kirchmann | Karolin Bistrovic
T +49 221 914097 14
... 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH
|Industriepark Brundorf 4
|28790 Schwanewede
|Germany
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|NO0012713520
|WKN:
|A30V3Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; FNSE
|LEI Code:
|213800B5BEW3DGUVHO57
|EQS News ID:
|2408240
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2408240 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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