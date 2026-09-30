Israeli PM Says Pilot Tried To Crash Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight After Stabbing Captain

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem/Dubai, Sep 30 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that a pilot aboard a Flydubai flight carrying mostly Israeli passengers stabbed the other pilot and apparently tried to crash the plane before passengers and crew subdued him.

The aircraft landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said the suspected attacker had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that Israel was in continuous contact with "the relevant authorities".

Describing the incident as "extremely serious", the Israeli Prime Minister noted that the aircraft went into a spin and began plunging as it approached Israel.

He said an Israeli passenger and a crew member broke into the cockpit and subdued the attacking pilot as he tried "to sabotage" the aircraft's systems, while flight crew members took control of the plane.

Tzvika Mens, who said he helped overpower the attacker, told Israeli state-owned Kan TV news from aboard the plane that he and two others restrained the attacker using the cords from complimentary headphones provided to passengers on the flight.

A replacement Flydubai aircraft was preparing to depart for Israel, but the flight was delayed because some passengers were refusing to board out of fear, according to Mens.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the incident as a "jihadist terror attack" in a statement.

Israeli security agencies were on high alert and instructed to prepare for "possible additional threats", according to Netanyahu's office.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 had plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before transmitting emergency signals, according to flight-tracking data.

Israeli officials earlier said the co-pilot was believed to have stabbed the Captain in a possible attempted "terror attack".

Both pilots were hospitalised after the plane landed, Tabuk Airport said.

A flydubai spokesperson confirmed that the flight "experienced an incident" while en route.

The aircraft later landed at Tabuk Airport, and all passengers are "safe and accounted for," according to the spokesperson.