Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Post 2Nd-Highest Opening Stand For India

The Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and skipper Shubman Gill put on the second-highest opening partnership for the team on Wednesday. Rohit-Gill enthralled the crowds and re-wrote record books during the second ODI against West Indies at Guwahati. Chasing a record-breaking total of 406 runs, Rohit and Gill put on a stand of 255 runs, which was ended with Rohit getting dismissed for 101 in 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 134.67.

The highest stand for India as an opening pair is between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who put on a stand of 258 runs against Kenya at Paarl in 2001. Across 47 innings, Rohit and Gill has put on 3,058 runs at an average of 66.47, with nine centuries and 16 fifties.

West Indies Post Mammoth Total

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Incrediblely paced centuries from John Campbell (101 in 68 balls, with nine fours and five sixes), Shai Hope (104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Amir Jangoo (114 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took WI to their highest ODI total ever, of 405/7. Gurnoor Brar (2/96), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) were thrashed by WI batters. Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) delivered the best among bowlers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)