Piyush Goyal Attends G20 Meet, Eyes Progress On India-US Trade Deal

Trade ministers from the world's biggest economies have gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for a G20 meeting. The US holds the 2026 G20 presidency, and the US Trade Representative's office stated that the meetings will showcase the Trump administration's agenda. India is represented by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Bilateral Trade Talks on Sidelines

Goyal is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines. The G20 meeting and his bilateral meeting with Greer come in the backdrop of the ongoing talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the US, which Goyal had earlier described as“done and dusted,” saying it could move forward once India secures appropriate competitive advantages in the US market relative to regional competitors.

Goyal's Week-Long US Visit

Goyal began a week-long official visit scheduled from September 29 to October 5. Consul General of India in Chicago, M Anand Prakash, received the minister upon his arrival.

The official engagements aimed to pursue sustained economic cooperation across critical sectors by partnering with varied stakeholders, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Goyal's itinerary includes meetings with leaders of American industry, investors, and the startup community across Milwaukee, Chicago, and New York.

Engagement with US Business Leaders

Following his arrival, Goyal interacted with chief executive officers and senior leadership from prominent American manufacturing and technology enterprises at a business roundtable organised by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

The association represents a major share of leading American manufacturers that contribute significantly to the United States' manufacturing gross domestic product of approximately 3 trillion dollars.

Deepening Strategic Partnership

During the roundtable discussions, Goyal addressed the broader trajectory of commercial collaboration between the two countries.

The minister highlighted that the bilateral economic partnership moved beyond a conventional trading framework to encompass deeper strategic linkages across critical operational domains.

He noted that the engagement increasingly encompasses investment, manufacturing, technology, innovation, resilient supply chains and the creation of high-value capabilities in both countries.

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