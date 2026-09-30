Linguistic Diversity India's Strength, AI Can Boost Dialogue: Harivansh

Linguistic Diversity and AI's Role in National Unity

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday said that linguistic diversity is India's strength and technology, especially artificial intelligence-based translation tools, can enhance dialogue between Indian languages.

Hindi Journalism in Nation-Building

Addressing the main function of Hindi Month 2026 at the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, Harivansh spoke on the topic“Hindi: From the Pages of Newspapers to the Corridors of Parliament” and highlighted the role of Hindi journalism, social responsibility and Indian languages in nation-building.

Harivansh said the basic objective of journalism is to create awareness among society, provide information on important issues in simple language and contribute towards national development.

Referring to the history of Hindi journalism, he highlighted the contributions of Udant Martand and Bharatendu Harishchandra. He also recalled the journalistic values of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi and Mahatma Gandhi, stressing the importance of fearlessness, impartiality and ethical standards in journalism.

He said literature plays an important role in refining social consciousness, thoughts and sensitivities, and encouraged students to engage with literary works.

Strengthening Linguistic Communication in Parliament

Highlighting the growing use of Indian languages in Parliament, Harivansh said translation facilities among the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and AI-based translation technology are important steps towards strengthening linguistic communication.

“The interaction between Indian languages can provide a new direction to national unity and public awareness,” he said.

Language as Foundation of Culture

IIT-BHU Director Acharya Amit Patra, who presided over the programme, said every language has its own sweetness and learning a language is as important as understanding and assimilating it.

“Language is not just a medium of communication, but an important foundation for expressing our culture and ideas,” Patra said, while emphasising respect for all languages and encouraging their practical use.

Hindi Month Felicitation Ceremony

During the event, winners of various competitions organised as part of Hindi Month were felicitated.

Deputy Registrar (Official Language) Dr Amit Kumar Singh presented an overview of the activities conducted during the month.

Registrar Sumit Kumar Vishwas distributed prizes to winners of competitions including Hindi story writing, essay writing, satire, debate, letter writing, dictation and slogan writing.

Faculty members, officials and students, including Prof NK Mukhopadhyay, Prof. Anil Kumar Tripathi, Dean Prof Rajesh Kumar, Prof PK Panda and Prof KK Singh were present at the programme.

The event was conducted by Shashank Pathak of the Official Language Cell. (ANI)

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