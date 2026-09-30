Manav Kaul On 'Real Kashmir FC' Emmy Nod: 'Thought It Was A Prank'

Actor Manav Kaul was left in disbelief when he learnt that his series 'Real Kashmir Football Club', co-starring Zeeshan Ayyub, had received an International Emmy nomination. The actor said he and his team initially thought the news was a 'prank' and only celebrated after confirming it. The sports drama has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category at the upcoming International Emmy Awards. It will compete against 'A Thousand Blows', France's 'Carême' and Argentina's 'Menem'.

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'Thought it was a prank'

Speaking about his first reaction to the news, Kaul said he was surprised when someone informed the team about the nomination. He recalled how they initially struggled to believe it before checking the announcement themselves.“Disbelief, basically. The whole idea was that I, and everyone else, thought it was a prank. Someone just told us, 'Yes, this has happened,' and we were like, 'Really?' Until we did a lot of research and saw it for ourselves, we didn't know that it had actually happened to us. Once we found out, we started messaging everyone, sharing the news and congratulating each other,” the actor told ANI.

“I was in Paris at the time and was taking a flight back. At some point during the journey, I had to switch off my phone. When I landed back in India, I realised how big it had become and saw how many people were congratulating us. It was just so much fun,” he added.

About 'Real Kashmir Football Club'

'Real Kashmir Football Club' is based on the true story of Real Kashmir FC, Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club. The series follows the journey of the football club and the people associated with it. Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, the series is written by Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu and Mathai. It is produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment. Apart from Kaul and Ayyub, the series also features Abhishant Rana in a pivotal role.

'Real Kashmir Football Club' premiered on SonyLIV on December 9, 2025. (ANI)

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