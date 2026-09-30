One Day Left: Nearly 185 Southern California Technology Leaders Registered For HMG Strategy's October 1 Summit On Enterprise AI, Cyber Resilience And Digital Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and digital business leaders from healthcare, entertainment, aerospace, logistics, technology and critical infrastructure organizations will gather October 1 in Huntington Beach.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the summit taking place tomorrow and nearly 185 technology executives already registered, HMG Strategy 18th Annual Southern California C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will bring together CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, Chief AI Officers and other senior technology leaders to explore Enterprise AI, cyber resilience, business transformation and emerging technology strategies shaping the future of business.









The October 1 summit at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa will bring together CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, Chief AI Officers and other senior technology leaders from industries such as healthcare & life sciences, entertainment & media, aerospace & defense, logistics & global trade, critical infrastructure, technology and consumer products.

The summit will feature executive discussions and panels with technology leaders from AHUM AI, Allied Universal, Boeing, Castle Enterprises, City of Hope, Comcast Business Services, Daikin Applied Americas, Esri, Fremantle, Furl, General Atomics, Halozyme, Hoag Health System, Horizon3, Insulectro, LA Department of Water and Power, Living Spaces, MagicMirror Security, Mattel, Mayfield, Mission Produce, Port of Los Angeles, RSM and other leading organizations.

Attendance is complimentary for qualified senior technology executives. The summit is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, Chief Data Officers, Chief AI Officers and other senior business technology leaders seeking practical strategies for leading AI-enabled transformation while managing cybersecurity risk and delivering measurable business outcomes.

Why Attend? Attendees will gain:



Practical leadership insights from Fortune 1000 technology leaders

Peer networking opportunities within HMG's unique executive community

Technology intelligence on real-world use cases for Agentic AI and cyber risk Career advancement insights to strengthen personal branding and influence

The summit is part of HMG Strategy's executive leadership framework for helping senior technology leaders prepare their enterprises for AI, strengthen board-level influence and generate measurable business value through trusted peer engagement. The event is designed for executives seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities, build strategic relationships and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.

Themes to be explored at the summit include:



AI Leadership & Governance: Navigating the complexities of Agentic AI and responsible AI implementation

Cybersecurity Resilience: Strategies for risk management and building AI-native security frameworks

The“CEO of Technology” Vision: Empowering CIOs to lead business transformation and board influence Digital Transformation: Updating the enterprise through data intelligence and cloud strategy

"Southern California is home to one of the nation's most dynamic and diverse business ecosystems, spanning healthcare, entertainment, aerospace, logistics, technology and critical infrastructure," said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "Technology leaders across these industries are leveraging Enterprise AI, cybersecurity and digital innovation to accelerate business transformation, strengthen resilience and create sustainable competitive advantage."

Organizations represented by registered attendees and speakers include The Walt Disney Company, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Microsoft, THE BOEING COMPANY, General Atomics, Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach, Hoag Health System, Kaiser Permanente, City of Hope, Esri, Ingram Micro, Mattel, Los Angeles Times and other leading Southern California organizations.

Qualified technology executives may reserve their complimentary executive pass.

View the full Agenda and Speaker lineup.

HMG Strategy will also recognize several Southern California-area technology executives with Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) for their visionary leadership and contributions to enterprise transformation.

Executive leaders from healthcare, entertainment, aerospace, logistics, utilities and technology-driven enterprises will share actionable insights on leveraging AI, strengthening cyber resilience, modernizing enterprise architecture and leading high-performing organizations.

Hunter Muller will lead an executive technology discussion featuring Gamiel Gran, Chief Commercial Officer, Mayfield, on The CIO's New Mandate to Redesign the Enterprise. In addition, he will lead another discussion with Snehal Antani, CEO, Horizon3, on cybersecurity, called Go Hack Yourself with AI. Finally, he will lead one more with Omokhoje Amu, senior Director, Global Technology, Mattel Inc., on Deploying AI Without Leaving People Behind.

Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO – Designing the Future Workforce:

Grant Anderson, CIO, Living Spaces; Louise Brandy, CIO, Halozyme; Daniel Gabriel, Principal, Cyber Enterprise Practice Leader, RSM US LLP and Kathy Linares, Vice President of IT and Customer Experience, Insulectro are scheduled to hold an executive panel, led by Hunter Muller, on designing the future workforce.

Executive Panel: Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator:

Jeff Aguilar, CISO, Hoag Health System; Romy Ricafort, Vice President Sales Engineering, Comcast Business Services; Ashish Srivastava, Chief Digital Officer, Daikin Applied Americas and Deanna Steele, CIO, Allied Universal will discuss using security innovation as a strategic differentiator. Sheeba Varughese, CIO, Port of Los Angeles will lead the panel.

Executive Panel: Scaling Resilience: Visionary Tech Leaders on Innovation and Inner Balance:

Amber Senteno, Chief Technology Business Officer, City of Hope will moderate a group that will discuss how leaders sustain clarity, energy and purpose while driving transformative innovation across their organizations. Participants include Norma Grubb, CIO & CAIO, LA Dept. of Water and Power; Thomas Phelps, CIO, Esri; Joe Wallace, Global CIO, Mission Produce and David Whitaker, Vice President & CIO, General Atomics.

Roundtable Discussions:

At lunch, local executives will lead table discussions on several topics:



Carmella Cassetta, Vice President & CIO, Hoag Hospital will cover Lessons Learned in AI Implementation

Michael Woore, Founder & CEO, Castle Enterprises Inc., will lead conversations about Reskilling and Upskilling for AI

Louise Brandy will host Cybersecurity in the Agentic Era

Syed Khan, Director of Core Technology Services, Esri will cover AI Governance and Acceptable Use Policy

Norma Grubb will host Build vs. Buy: Decision Frameworks

Joel Manfredo, Board Director and Advisor will lead Agentic AI: Readiness and Guardrails

Grant Anderson will lead conversations about ERP/CRM Modernization in the AI Era Rachel Yegiaian, Divisional CIO, Space Mission Systems, Boeing will cover On-prem vs. Hyperscaler: Rethinking the Tradeoff

Innovation Accelerator Startup Showcase:

Finally, Hunter Muller; Derek Abdine, Co-founder and CEO, Furl; Rahul Kashyap, Founder and CEO, AHUM AI and Daphna Wegner, Founder and CEO, MagicMirror Security will introduce the HMG Strategy Innovation Accelerator Startup Showcase.

With the summit taking place tomorrow and a limited number of complimentary executive passes still available, qualified technology executives are encouraged to register today and join nearly 185 peers for discussions on Enterprise AI, Agentic AI, cyber resilience, innovation leadership and business transformation.

The Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa Experience

Hosted at the oceanfront Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, the summit combines world-class executive leadership discussions with a premium networking experience in one of Southern California's most recognized executive destinations. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary culinary breakfast, executive luncheon and refreshments throughout the day while engaging with peers from leading enterprises across the region.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the premier executive leadership platform and peer community for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, and senior technology leaders. Through its nationally recognized C-Level Technology Leadership Summits, Executive Leadership Series, Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA), research initiatives, and digital platforms, HMG helps technology executives navigate the biggest leadership challenges that enterprises face.

With a global network of more than 500,000 technology leaders, HMG Strategy serves as a trusted forum for advancing AI governance, Agentic AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience, AI-enabled transformation, innovation strategy, and executive leadership. HMG's mission is to help technology executives become visionary business leaders and CEOs of Technology who drive measurable business outcomes while preparing their organizations for the future.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy is built on its Trust & Inspire leadership philosophy, helping executives strengthen peer relationships, share actionable insights and become better leaders through meeting with trusted community members.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

2150 Post Road, Suite 402

Fairfield, CT 06824

203-221-2702 | ...

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