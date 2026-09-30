Axiomprint Opens Wholesale And Trade Printing Program To Help Print Businesses Say“Yes” To More Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program combines competitive wholesale pricing, specialty production, online ordering tools, and personalized account management for printing companies, marketing agencies, and print brokers.

Glendale, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxiomPrint, Inc. is opening its doors to printing companies, marketing agencies, and print brokers through its wholesale and trade printing program. Built to help partners expand their offerings and simplify production, the program brings together a broad range of printing capabilities, automated ordering tools, and experienced account managers.







AxiomPrint - Trade printing Services

The program goes beyond wholesale pricing. Trade partners gain access to specialty printing and finishing, streamlined proofing, flexible shipping tools, and hands-on support for complex projects - helping them take on more work without purchasing additional equipment or expanding their own production departments.

“Our goal is to help our trade partners say 'yes' to more opportunities,” said Gary Bayatyan, CEO of AxiomPrint.“That takes more than a good price. It takes the right capabilities, an efficient ordering process, and people who can help move a project from an idea to a finished product.”

Specialty Capabilities That Expand What Partners Can Offer

AxiomPrint's production capabilities span marketing materials, books and booklets, labels, packaging, signs, and displays. Partners can also offer premium finishes and custom formats, including Scodix raised spot UV, raised foil, die cutting and CNC custom-shape cutting.

These capabilities give trade businesses more options for projects that require distinctive textures, dimensional effects, or shapes beyond standard printing formats. Partners can pursue new categories of work while relying on AxiomPrint for production and finishing.

Online Tools Built Around the Way Trade Businesses Work

AxiomPrint's online platform helps partners manage the steps between quoting a customer and delivering the finished order. Features include:

InstaProofTM online proofing: Quickly preview artwork and approve proofs online to help accelerate order processing.

Easy online ordering: Configure products, upload artwork, and place orders through a centralized platform.

Split-job tools: Manage projects that require orders to be divided.

Combined-job shipping: Consolidate eligible jobs into a shared shipment.

Multiple-quantity markup tools: Prepare pricing options across different quantities with reseller markups.

For projects that need additional coordination, account managers provide managed order processing and guidance on specifications, production options, and project requirements. This combination of online convenience and personal support helps partners handle both routine orders and custom work.

Automation Supports Competitive Pricing Consistency and Speed

AxiomPrint continues to invest in automation and modern production technology to reduce manual steps, improve workflow efficiency, and support consistent color and dependable production speed. Those investments help the company offer competitive wholesale pricing while meeting the demands of a fast-paced printing environment.

“We are building AxiomPrint as a technology company with extensive printing capabilities,” Bayatyan added.“Our investments in equipment, software, and automation serve one purpose: making it easier for our partners to deliver quality work, respond faster, and grow their businesses.”

Free Sample Kit for New Trade Accounts

New wholesale and trade account signups receive a free sample kit, giving partners a hands-on introduction to AxiomPrint's print quality, materials, and finishes. The kit helps businesses evaluate production options and make informed recommendations for customer projects.

Printing companies, marketing agencies, and print brokers can learn more and apply at axiomprint.com/pages/print-reseller-program.

About AxiomPrint

AxiomPrint, Inc. is a Glendale, California-based printing and technology company serving customers nationwide. Its capabilities include marketing materials, labels, packaging, books, signage, displays, and specialty finishing. Through continued investment in production technology, automation, and personalized service, AxiomPrint helps businesses turn ideas into finished print products with its“Yes We Can” approach.

Press Inquiries

Gary Bayatyan

gary [at] axiomprint.com



4544 San Fernando Rd.

Glendale, CA 91204