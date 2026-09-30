Ubisoft General Shareholders' Meeting, September 30, 2026

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING,

SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

Paris, September 30, 2026 - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Ubisoft was held on 30 September 2026 in Paris and was chaired by Yves Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

At this meeting, the shareholders present or represented held an aggregate of 47,65% of outstanding shares.

All resolutions were approved by a large majority, showcasing the support of the shareholders in Ubisoft's strategy. The shareholders notably voted on the resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to grant stock-options, an additional incentive tool which is instrumental in the Group's capacity to attract, retain and engage individuals with critical expertise.

The Board expresses its gratitude to the three outgoing directors, Katherine Hays, Olfa Zorgati and Lionel Bouchet, for their valuable contributions, including to the Board's oversight of the Group's transformation.

Ubisoft thanks the shareholders who attended the General Meeting for their valuable contributions to the discussions.

The results of the vote on each resolution will be available on the Company's website ( ).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Alexandre Enjalbert

Head of Investor Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 50 78

...

Press Relations

Heather Haefner

Director, Corporate Communications ...

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.53 billion. To learn more, please visit: .

© 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

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Ubisoft General Shareholders' Meeting, September 30, 2026