Ubisoft General Shareholders' Meeting, September 30, 2026
| Investor Relations
Alexandre Enjalbert
Head of Investor Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 50 78
...
| Press Relations
Heather Haefner
Director, Corporate Communications ...
About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.53 billion. To learn more, please visit: .
© 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.
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Ubisoft General Shareholders' Meeting, September 30, 2026
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