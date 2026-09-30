Maxorin Announces New Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement Formulation For Adult Men

Aurora,CO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxorin has introduced a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated for adult men seeking nutritional support as part of their approach to male wellness. The formulation combines Vitamin B3, zinc, two amino acids, and four botanical extracts in a daily capsule format.

The introduction provides an overview of the formulation and its individual components, including the quantities of the two separately listed nutrients and the composition of the proprietary blend.









A Multi-Ingredient Formulation

Maxorin's product formulation

The Supplement Facts information identifies a serving size of one capsule and 30 servings per container. Vitamin B3 is listed at 20 milligrams per serving, while zinc is listed at 11 milligrams per serving. The remaining six ingredients are included within the proprietary blend, meaning their individual quantities are not separately disclosed on the Supplement Facts panel.

This combination gives the product several categories of ingredients within a single formulation, including an essential vitamin, an essential mineral, amino acids, and plant-derived extracts.

Vitamin B3 and Zinc

Two of the formulation's components are individually quantified nutrients: Vitamin B3 and zinc.

Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, is an essential water-soluble vitamin. The product information identifies 20 milligrams of Vitamin B3 per capsule. Niacin has established nutritional roles in normal energy-yielding metabolism and normal nervous-system function.

Zinc is an essential mineral involved in a range of normal physiological processes. Maxorin's Supplement Facts panel lists 11 milligrams of zinc, supplied as zinc oxide, per capsule. The product information notes zinc's role in normal immune function, macronutrient metabolism, maintenance of normal bones, and protection of cells from oxidative stress.

By separately identifying these nutrients and their quantities, the product information provides consumers with specific information about two foundational components of the formulation.

Amino Acids in the Formula

The proprietary blend includes L-Citrulline and L-Carnitine.

L-Citrulline is an amino acid that occurs naturally in the body. It can be converted into L-arginine, which participates in the body's nitric oxide pathway. Nitric oxide has a role in normal blood-vessel function. Maxorin includes L-Citrulline as part of its nutritional formulation for male wellness.

L-Carnitine is a naturally occurring compound associated with normal energy metabolism. One of its recognized physiological roles involves transporting certain long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where they can participate in energy-producing processes.

Because both amino acids form part of the proprietary blend, the product information does not provide separate quantities for L-Citrulline or L-Carnitine.

Botanical Components

Four botanical ingredients are included alongside the amino acids.

Pine Bark Extract is derived from Pinus pinaster, commonly known as maritime pine. Pine bark contains naturally occurring plant compounds, including polyphenols.

Maca Root Extract is derived from Lepidium meyenii, a plant traditionally cultivated in the highlands of Peru. Maca has a history of use as a food and botanical ingredient.

Grape Skin Extract is derived from Vitis vinifera, the common grape species. Grape skins naturally contain a variety of plant compounds, including polyphenols.

Saffron Stigmas Extract comes from Crocus sativus. Saffron is a well-established botanical ingredient with a long history of culinary and traditional use.

According to Maxorin's product information, these four botanical extracts are combined with L-Citrulline and L-Carnitine within the 570-milligram proprietary blend.

One-Capsule Daily Format

The product is presented in capsule form, with the suggested use identified as one capsule daily. Each container contains 30 capsules, corresponding to 30 servings based on the stated serving size.

The company describes the format as a straightforward addition to an individual's daily wellness routine. The formulation is specifically positioned for adult men and centers on nutritional support associated with male vitality, energy, stamina, and male wellness.

The product's intended use does not replace the importance of a balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, or professional medical care where appropriate.

Product Label and Usage Information

The product label provides several directions and warnings concerning use and storage. It states that users should not exceed the recommended dose and that the product is not intended for people under 18 or for pregnant or nursing individuals.

The label also advises individuals to consult a physician before use, particularly when taking medication or when a medical condition is present. The product should be stored in a cool, dry location below 30°C (86°F), and kept out of reach of children.

These instructions are relevant to the responsible use of dietary supplements and provide information that consumers can consider before incorporating a new supplement into their routine.

Position Within Male Wellness

Male wellness can involve multiple aspects of everyday health and lifestyle, including nutrition, physical activity, energy management, and general male wellness.

Maxorin's formulation takes a multi-ingredient nutritional approach to this category. Rather than focusing on a single nutrient, the product combines Vitamin B3 and zinc with amino acids and botanical extracts.

The company describes the formulation as providing nutritional support for areas including energy, stamina, vitality, and male male wellness. These descriptions relate to the intended positioning of the dietary supplement and should not be interpreted as claims that the product treats or cures a medical condition.

The product label itself states that its statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Ingredient Transparency

Ingredient information is an important component of dietary supplement labeling. In the case of Maxorin, the Supplement Facts panel identifies the amounts of Vitamin B3 and zinc while providing the total quantity of the proprietary blend.

The six ingredients included in that blend are individually named, allowing readers to identify the amino acids and botanical extracts used in the formulation even though their respective quantities are not separately listed.

The other ingredients listed for the capsule include hypromellose, described as a vegetable capsule material, along with microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide.

Company Introduction

The formulation contains 20 milligrams of Vitamin B3, 11 milligrams of zinc, and a 570-milligram proprietary blend comprising L-Citrulline, L-Carnitine, Pine Bark Extract, Maca Root Extract, Grape Skin Extract, and Saffron Stigmas Extract.

The company recommends one capsule daily and provides product labeling that includes usage, storage, and precautionary information.

About Maxorin

Maxorin is a dietary supplement formulated for adult men. Its product formulation combines essential nutrients with amino acids and botanical extracts in a one-capsule daily format.

The company's published information describes the product in the context of male wellness, vitality, energy, stamina, and male wellness. The formulation includes Vitamin B3 and zinc as separately quantified nutrients and a proprietary blend containing six additional ingredients.

Maxorin's product labeling states that the supplement is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease and advises consultation with a physician before use in certain circumstances, including when an individual takes medication or has a medical condition.

The announcement provides factual information about the product's formulation, intended use, and labeling for readers seeking information about the newly introduced dietary supplement.