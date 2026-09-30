Trugolf Range Debuts At Lucid Golf In New Albany, Indiana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) today announced the first installation of its highly anticipated indoor range platform, TruGolf Range, featuring the company's new TruGolf AI Coach experience at Lucid Golf in New Albany, Indiana.

TruGolf RANGE allows for up to 5 players to practice simultaneously on a single cinematic screen. This immersive experience provides a true interactive and social golf experience - recreating the green grass driving range experience indoors. For players focused on improvement, each hitting bay in the TruGolf RANGE offers advanced analytics including: Slow Motion Replay of Club and Ball Interaction, Ball Flight Data, and integrated AI Analysis of swing tendencies.

In addition to traditional practice, TruGolf RANGE will feature structured training workflows and competitive experiences-including skills challenges and games-aimed at driving repeat play, league-style participation, coaching sessions, and group events. TruGolf RANGE was designed to help operators differentiate their facilities and create new revenue opportunities through quick-turn experiences for customers.

“We're excited to bring TruGolf Range to facilities across the country and give golfers a more engaging way to practice and improve their game,” said Nathan Larsen, Chief Experience Officer of TruGolf.“The combination of interactive feedback, gamification, and real-time performance data creates an experience that keeps golfers coming back while making practice more productive and enjoyable.”

The Lucid facility will include TruGolf AI Coach in its TruGolf Range installation. AI Coach analyzes a player's shot data and tendencies to deliver easy-to-follow insights, instructions, and drills-helping golfers translate data into actionable improvement more quickly.

TruGolf RANGE is designed around a modern, account-based golfer experience. Players can quickly access their profile at the bay and track performance over time, while facilities can leverage a scalable operating model suitable for private clubs, resorts, and high-volume commercial venues. TruGolf RANGE also supports a broad set of deployment options-from compact installations to wide-format, multi-bay environments intended for clinics, competitions, and branded activations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated product deployment, market adoption of TruGolf Range and TruGolf AI Coach, expected features and capabilities, and the potential for the platform to help operators differentiate their facilities and improve revenue. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

Investor Contact: Michael Bacal, ..., 917-886-9071

