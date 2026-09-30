Onetrust Unveils Platform Innovations To Govern AI At Enterprise Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At TrustWeek 2026, OneTrust introduces the evolution of its platform and launches a suite of new capabilities to extend enterprise control over data and AI

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustWeek 2026- OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance PlatformTM, today announced its latest innovations enabling governance programs across privacy, consent, risk, data, and AI to move at the speed of business. Unveiled at TrustWeek, OneTrust introduced new platform capabilities powered by OneTrust CORIETM (Contextual Orchestration for Reasoning, Intelligence and Evidence), the shared intelligence layer in the OneTrust Platform.

According to OneTrust's 2026 AI-Ready Governance Report, 86% of surveyed organizations experienced an AI-related incident in the past year, yet only 27% slowed or paused deployment in response. As businesses press ahead with AI, governance teams must address the risks already emerging while preparing for AI to take on more responsibility.

“As organizations put AI to work, their governance teams already have the context and expertise to guide them. The challenge now is applying that judgment to thousands of agent decisions a day,” said DV Lamba, Chief Product & Technology Officer at OneTrust.

“We are building the OneTrust Platform so governance moves with the work, from assessment to production. At TrustWeek, we showed how: enabling developers to embed governance into agent behavior via our headless experience through the MCP Gateway, while integrating CORIE into everyday business applications to make governance conversational and native. This enables teams to understand risk in context, act at the point of decision, and generate evidence as work happens-giving businesses the control to move AI into production and a foundation to scale.”

The OneTrust Platform

OneTrust is now introducing the evolution of its platform-designed to enable governance at AI speed and enterprise scale while keeping people in control. Combining CORIE, the AI Control Plane, and the Governance Command Center, the OneTrust Platform gives governance teams the shared intelligence, workflow connectivity, and controls to put AI to work at scale while managing risk. This safeguards AI transformation initiatives, increases operational efficiency, and empowers teams to make better risk decisions. Organizations can also extend the platform as their needs evolve, adding the policies, controls, workflows, and decision logic their business requires across industry-specific domains.

OneTrust CORIE: The Shared Intelligence Layer Across the OneTrust Platform: CORIE connects context and decisions across privacy, consent, technology risk, third-party management, and AI risk, drawing on a pre-built understanding of an organization's environment and rules. It automates risk decisions with business teams' oversight and provides the proof behind the decisions made and policies applied, saving teams time without sacrificing safety.



Trust Graph: Maps AI systems and models alongside enterprise data, vendors and identities, connecting them with consent signals and applicable governance requirements.

Reasoning Engine: Uses policies, prior assessments, and governance decisions to drive consistent, context-aware decisions across connected programs. Evidence Ledger: Captures what was considered, which policy or control applied, and what action was taken, creating an auditable record throughout the flow of work.



This intelligence powers the agent interactions across the platform. Whether using OneTrust's native agents, customer-built agents, or third-party agents, CORIE provides the shared context, reasoning, and evidence needed to ensure actions are informed, governed, and explainable.

The AI Control Plane brings CORIE's intelligence into AI workflows at runtime, establishing separation of duties for the AI era-through architecture rather than organizational boundaries. Acting as an independent control layer between AI agents and enterprise systems, it evaluates actions as they occur and applies or orchestrates the policies, guardrails, and controls that determine whether an action proceeds, is blocked, or requires human approval.

Headless Experience Via MCP Gateway: OneTrust is extending integrations beyond APIs to provide a headless experience via MCP Gateway, enabling AI-native integrations to applications such as ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, and Glean. This brings governance context, intelligence, and workflows into the AI tools teams already use and build with. Reduces custom integrations and streamlines collaboration across a range of use cases spanning assessments, agent development, and more. Private preview in Fall.

Governance Command Center - Your Team's Central Control Hub: Offers a holistic view of risk posture and governance activity, decisions, and exceptions. Teams can manage policies and controls across privacy, consent, technology risk, third-party management, and AI governance in one place, and intervene when human judgment is required.

“Across the business, new uses of AI are improving how we operate and serve our customers. Our role in governance is to help bring those ideas into production with a clear understanding of the risks, confidence that our policies will hold, and evidence of what AI does. OneTrust's vision connects those requirements to the way work actually happens, enabling teams like ours to govern AI at scale and support the pace of innovation that moves our business forward.” - Kelly Thewes, Global Head of Data Privacy Compliance & Chief Data Ethics & Privacy Officer at Fiserv

Platform-Powered Experiences to Enable Governance at the Speed of Business

Powered by CORIE, the OneTrust Platform establishes shared context across privacy, consent, technology risk, third-party management, and AI programs, allowing insights and decisions to move across programs so teams can reduce manual work and make smarter, more informed decisions. Its first applications-AI-driven assessments and posture management-build on this foundation to automate time-intensive assessments and deliver a real-time view of compliance posture, with additional capabilities planned.



AI-Driven Assessments: Combines conversational assessment agents, AI-generated answers with source lineage, Microsoft Teams engagement, and embedded support into a single streamlined assessment experience. Context-aware chat helps respondents generate and refine answers. Together, these capabilities can reduce assessment completion time by 66% on average. Private preview in Fall. Posture Management for Regulations: Offers a continuous, evidence-backed view of compliance with regulations such as GDPR and the EU AI Act, showing which requirements were evaluated and the evidence supporting each result. Teams can identify compliance gaps faster and prioritize remediation while maintaining an auditable view across programs. Private preview in Fall.



OneTrust extends the platform's shared intelligence, workflow connectivity, AI-native tooling, and controls throughout its solutions to advance core governance activities, while providing the foundation for new AI-native experiences. In consent, privacy, and risk, these platform capabilities unlock more conversational experiences, automate time-consuming work, and turn existing governance insights into clearer priorities for what comes next.



Conversational Consent: As conversational AI reshapes customer engagement, businesses need dynamic, contextual consent experiences that capture clear, verifiable permission. Connected through the MCP Gateway, this capability combines customer-controlled messaging with explicit confirmation for one or multiple purposes, preserving the relevant agent-user exchange on the consent receipt. This enables trusted AI-powered customer experiences without sacrificing compliance or consumer choice. Private preview in Fall.

AI-Driven RoPA Management: Automates the most time-consuming aspects of privacy operations by generating and updating Records of Processing Activities (RoPAs) from source documents such as project briefs and contracts. Users can review changes before they are applied, freeing privacy teams to spend less time documenting and more time managing risk. Private preview in Winter. Risk, Issue, and Control Recommendations: AI analyzes organizational policies against their custom frameworks and control libraries. Identifies gaps and risks, and recommends the required controls to close them. This gives risk and compliance teams more clarity into their enterprise risk posture and helps them prioritize where to take action. Generally available in Winter.



Forward Deployed Engineering Program

OneTrust also introduced its Forward Deployed Engineering program, which embeds OneTrust engineers with select customer teams to rapidly build and prove new solutions against real-world requirements. The program is launching as a pilot, with teams working from a shared 12–18-month plan and building on CORIE and the customer's existing technology stack.

About OneTrust

OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance PlatformTM, enables innovation through the responsible use of data and AI. Trusted by thousands of companies, including over half of the Fortune 500, we help businesses govern well and move fast, turning responsible data use into a catalyst for growth. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit .

© 2026 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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