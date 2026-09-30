Rocksalt Pilates Names Franchise Veteran Stephanie Knepp COO Amid Rapid Franchise Expansion

Stephanie Knepp named COO of RockSalt Pilates

Leadership addition comes as Pilates brand prepares for continued U.S. growth and first international expansion

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RockSalt Pilates, a rapidly growing boutique fitness franchise, has named Stephanie Knepp its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Knepp brings more than 20 years of experience across fitness, wellness, operations and franchising as RockSalt strengthens the systems and franchisee support needed for its next stage of growth.Founded by Adrian Ramirez in 2012, RockSalt combines Pilates fundamentals with cardio, resistance, weights and choreography to create a high-energy, full-body workout centered on strength, movement and community.RockSalt launched its franchise opportunity in 2024. RockSalt currently operates eight studios, with six additional locations expected to open by early 2027 and another 84 units in development. The brand's footprint is expected to span Arizona, Northern California, Southern California, Nevada and the United Arab Emirates, marking RockSalt's first international expansion.“We are entering a really exciting period of franchise development, and adding Stephanie to our leadership team gives us the operational leadership we need to support that growth,” said Peter Belesis, President of RockSalt.As COO, Knepp will strengthen operational systems and standards across the RockSalt network; enhance resources and communication for franchisees; improve onboarding, training and new-studio opening processes; and build the infrastructure necessary to support continued growth. She will also help maintain the culture, member experience and brand identity that have defined RockSalt from the beginning.“Our goal isn't simply to open more studios. It's to make sure every studio has the support and systems to deliver the RockSalt experience at a high level,” said Adrian Ramirez, Founder and CEO of RockSalt Pilates.“Stephanie understands what it takes to grow a franchise organization while protecting the qualities that made people believe in the brand in the first place. Her experience is exactly what we need for this next chapter.”Knepp brings experience scaling service-based and membership-driven businesses. Most recently, she served as CEO of Sit Still Kids Salon, following franchise leadership roles with Zoom Room Franchising and WellBiz Brands. Her experience spans franchise operations, new-unit openings, training, franchisee support and building the systems needed to grow multi-location brands.Knepp's experience will help RockSalt expand its footprint while maintaining what distinguishes the brand from other concepts. Unlike the more traditional, quieter Pilates studio environment, RockSalt classes are choreographed to the rhythmic beat of music in brightly lit studios and combine the precision of Pilates with cardio, resistance and weights for an athletic, energetic experience.“I was drawn to RockSalt because there is such a clear identity behind the brand,” said Stephanie Knepp, Chief Operating Officer of RockSalt Pilates.“My focus is ensuring that our franchisees have the tools, training, communication and operational support they need to succeed while preserving what makes RockSalt feel like RockSalt as we grow.”###About RockSalt PilatesFounded in 2012, RockSalt Pilates is a modern, music-driven Pilates brand that takes traditional Pilates and turns up the volume. RockSalt combines Pilates precision with cardio, resistance training, weights and high-energy music to create a full-body workout that is challenging, motivating and fun. Classes are choreographed to the beat in bright, fully lit studios where movement, music and community come together. For more information, visit RockSaltPilates or learn about franchise opportunities at RockSaltPilatesFranchise.

Amber Westerson

RockSalt Pilates

+1 314-440-6093

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RockSalt Pilates Names Franchise Veteran Stephanie Knepp COO Amid Rapid Franchise Expansion News Provided By Triple Loop Marketing September 30, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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