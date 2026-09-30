Best Foot Forward Joins With Other Health Care Partners For Annual 'Paint The Gap' Event In San Antonio During MHPA26

Gathering to Bring Medicaid Leaders Together to Support 'Any Baby Can of San Antonio' with $5K+ Donation

- Adam Kustin, BFF's Chief Growth Officer

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health resource management company specializing in helping managed care organizations engage their health plan members, announced they are joining forces this week with Blueberry Pediatrics, GeneDx, Modivcare, and Sagitec to host the 2nd Annual Paint the Gap: Cocktails, Art & Connection during Medicaid Health Plans of America's (MHPA) Annual Conference in San Antonio. This year's Paint the Gap will also extend that commitment into the San Antonio community through a $5,000+ donation to Any Baby Can of San Antonio, a Southwest Texas nonprofit serving families who have a child or youth with a chronic illness or special needs.

Built around the message“Technology Finds the Gap. Connection Closes It,” Paint the Gap focuses on the idea that identifying a healthcare need is only one part of the solution. Together technology and data can help uncover gaps, but meaningful engagement, collaboration, and human connection are also key to helping members access the care and resources they need.

Best Foot Forward in town to attend MHPA26 and strengthen its advocacy for serving Medicaid populations, provides the ideal opportunity to convene and collaborate with other healthcare executives, policymakers, beneficiary advocates, and healthcare innovators from across the country to continue the conversation around what it takes to turn identified needs into meaningful outcomes.

“BFF stands behind the concept that every member of the Medicaid community has a role to play in enhancing access and improving outcomes,” explains BFF co-Founder Byron Dennis.“We are very pleased to bring our unique perspective and expertise to the Paint the Gap conversation which addresses the complex barriers facing Medicaid members and improving access.”

This year, that message extends beyond the healthcare industry through support for Any Baby Can of San Antonio. BFF and its Paint the Gap partners will make a $5,000+ donation to the nonprofit in connection with the event, creating a tangible community impact in the city hosting this year's MHPA conference.

“Paint the Gap is about what happens after we identify a need. Technology can help us find the gap, but closing it takes people, partnerships, and action, says Adam Kustin, BFF's Chief Growth Officer.“As we bring the Medicaid community together in San Antonio, it was important to us that the impact of this event also extends into the wider community hosting us.”

Taking place on September 29, the 2nd Annual Paint the Gap reception was officially co-hosted by Best Foot Forward, Blueberry Pediatrics, GeneDx, Modivcare, and Sagitec, bringing together organizations serving different areas of the healthcare ecosystem around the shared Paint the Gap message.

Best Foot Forward's mission is to assist healthcare organizations and government insurance payors by locating, re-establishing contact with, and connecting hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk members to appropriate healthcare resources and support programs. BFF is recognized within the healthcare management industry for delivering best-in-class engagement results among populations often categorized as“Unable to Contact” (UTC).

###

About Best Foot Forward Sales, Inc.

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Georgia. BFF provides insight-driven healthcare engagement solutions focused on helping managed care organizations connect, communicate, and engage with difficult-to-reach member populations through phone and digital outreach strategies.

About Any Baby Can of San Antonio

Any Baby Can of San Antonio provides support and resources to families of children facing serious health and developmental challenges. The organization works with families to help them navigate complex circumstances and connect with services and support.

About MHPA26

The Medicaid Health Plans of America Annual Conference (MHPA26) takes place September 28-30, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk. The conference brings together Medicaid managed care leaders, policymakers, advocates and healthcare innovators to address challenges and opportunities facing Medicaid and the populations it serves.

Gilianne Sanjur

Best Foot Forward

+1 (305) 439-4955

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Best Foot Forward Joins with Other Health Care Partners for Annual 'Paint the Gap' Event in San Antonio during MHPA26 News Provided By Seidman Says Communications September 30, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.