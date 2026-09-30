Bilateral Cooperation: Prospects For Consolidating Ties With Tehran, And Reviving With Algiers

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso exchanged views with his counterparts from the Islamic Republic of Iran and Algeria, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

At the meeting with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the latter expressed his gratitude to the Burkinabe authorities for the participation of Comrade Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore in the funeral of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and for the solidarity in Tehran in the face of external aggression.

H.E. Abbas Araghchi also affirmed his country's willingness to build stronger ties with the AES, with the wish to organize a meeting in the Islamic Republic of Iran-Confederation of Sahel States format in the near future. On the Burkinabe side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the growing dynamic of cooperation between the two nations. For him, the quality of bilateral relations between the two countries requires moving forward in sectors mutually beneficial to the Burkinabe and Iranian peoples.

On the consultation desired by the Islamic Republic of Iran with the AES Confederation, the Burkinabe Foreign Minister said he embraced the idea and promised to get in touch with his counterparts from Mali and Niger, to discuss the modalities of the organization of the said consultation. In addition to the Islamic Republic of Iran, cooperation will have to experience a new dynamic between Burkina Faso and Algeria.

At the audience held at the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, H.E. Mr. Ahmed ATTAF, he said that his country is willing to strengthen dialogue to give more substance to cooperation with Burkina Faso. According to Comrade Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, Burkina Faso is aligned in the same vein, in view of the depth of relations that the two countries have the opportunity to revive and thus avoid causing harm to their peoples who share common values.

He also welcomed Algeria's participation in the side event organized by the AES Confederation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as well as the easing of tensions between this country and the other two AES countries, Mali and Niger, making it possible to preserve the social and historical ties that unite the peoples of the region without consideration of the political differences that may arise.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère des Affaires étrangères, Burkina Faso.