IICT Signs Mous With Media & Tech Firms, Ashish Shelar Says 'India To Lead The Next Transformation'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Motion Picture Association (MPA), India, Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), Kerala, E-Sports Games Federation (ESGF), RioWood and Warm Up Ventures.

These MoUs were signed on the second day of FICCI FRAMES 2026, which took place on September 29 and September 30 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

The MoUs that were signed in the presence of Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, AI & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, and other senior representatives and stakeholders, are expected to strengthen the engagement between the industry and academia. It will also focus on creating an AVGC-XR ecosystem with the help of exchange of knowledge, industry exposure, and establishing the Kerala State Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR in Thiruvananthapuram.

Talking about the latest collaboration, Ashish Shelar said,“India is uniquely positioned to lead the next transformation in media and entertainment."

“The real opportunity lies in building an ecosystem-one that creates professional talent, content creators, broadcasters, developers, technologists, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The future belongs not just to those who consume entertainment, but to those who build the intellectual, creative, and technological ecosystem around it.” he went on to add.

Ashish Kulkarni, Founding Director, IICT, stated that these partnerships help to reinforce IICT's commitment to building a future-ready creative technology ecosystem.

Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, IICT, added,“IICT is focused on building meaningful connections between education, industry and technology. These partnerships will provide our students and emerging creators with greater exposure to international practices, industry-led learning and real-world opportunities.”

Urmila Venugopalan, President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Motion Picture Association, shared,“We are especially pleased to bring to life a shared ambition that took shape during a fireside chat between MPA Chairman and CEO Charlie Rivkin and Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, which launched the Creative Economy track at the start of the AI Impact Summit in February this year. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting India's creative economy and ensuring that emerging talent has meaningful opportunities to engage with the global film, television and streaming industry.”