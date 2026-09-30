Maharashtra: Crime Branch Busts Illegal Liquor Consignment Bound For Rajkot

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, Sep 30 (IANS) The Kalyan Crime Branch of Maharashtra Police has busted a suspected illegal liquor consignment allegedly being transported to Rajkot in Gujarat for sale.

The team seized liquor worth Rs 7.22 lakh and arrested three persons in Dombivli East in Thane district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about a large quantity of illegally stored liquor, a Crime Branch team raided a tin shed near Shelar Maidan in the Khambalpada area of Dombivli East, said officials.

According to officials, during the operation, police recovered 7,920 sealed bottles of liquor of different brands, collectively valued at Rs 7,22,700. The team also seized 19 plastic pipes from the premises.

According to the preliminary investigation, the liquor had allegedly been brought from the Diu-Daman region and was being stored at the shed before being transported to Rajkot in Gujarat for sale.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hiren Shankarbhai Bakkar alias Bhanushali, 30, Manish Purushottambhai Dhuker, 40 and Vipul Ramakrishna Shukla, 22, said the officials.

A case has been registered against the three accused at Tilaknagar Police Station. The crime branch personnel are investigating the source of the liquor, its intended distribution network and the role of others who may be linked to the alleged illegal trade.

According to an official release, the seizure was made as part of an ongoing campaign by the Thane Police Commissionerate's Crime Branch against the illegal storage and sale of liquor.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior police officials by a Crime Branch team comprising Senior Police Inspector Ajit Shinde, Assistant Police Inspectors Ganesh Dalvi and S. Patil, Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Bhise and other personnel.

Officials informed the media that further investigation is underway to establish the complete chain through which the liquor was procured, stored and allegedly intended to be transported to Gujarat.