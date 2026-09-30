Azerbaijan's Chief Of General Staff Meets With Turkmenistan's Military Delegation
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
As part of the exhibition, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan Colonel Beymurat Soltanov.
Colonel General K. Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan attaches great
importance to developing ties with the military institutions of
Turkic-speaking countries.
Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the guest noted that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship, brotherhood, as well as historical and cultural roots.
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