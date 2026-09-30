Fort Worth Stockyards Announces 2026 Holiday Lineup, Offering A Western Holiday Experience In Dallas-Fort Worth Nov. 17, 2026 Jan. 3, 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ice skating, Cowboy Santa parades and a New Year's Eve rodeo headline North Texas' historic district, with guest-exclusive events at Hotel Drover

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fort Worth Stockyards today announced its 2026–2027 holiday lineup, running Nov. 17, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027. The season offers one of the most distinctive holiday experiences in Dallas-Fort Worth, with free and ticketed events for all ages and guest-exclusive programming at Hotel Drover.

Holiday Events at the Fort Worth Stockyards



Stockyards Rodeo Rink (Nov. 17, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027): The Stockyards' outdoor ice skating rink returns for its fifth season on the Exchange Lawns. Skaters can watch the Fort Worth Herd, the world's only twice-daily cattle drive, pass by at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Ticketed.

Cowboy Santa's Grand Arrival Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony (Friday, Nov. 27, 2026): Cowboy Santa arrives by parade at 11:30 a.m. along East Exchange Avenue. The district's public Tree Lighting Ceremony follows at 6 p.m. on the Livestock Exchange Lawn. Free and open to the public.

Photos with Cowboy Santa (Nov. 27–29 and Dec. 1–24, 2026): Families can take photos with Cowboy Santa from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with Christmas Eve hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticketed.

Mrs. Claus Story Time (select Fridays through Sundays, Nov. – Dec. 2026): Children can join Mrs. Claus for story time inside Cowboy Santa's Workshop at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:45 p.m., with additional sessions during the holiday week. Free and open to the public.

"'Twas the Night Before Christmas," presented by the Cliburn Family Concert Series (Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026): This family-friendly performance brings the classic holiday poem to life through music and narration. It takes place at the Stampede Ballroom at Stockyards Station at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Ticketed .

Christmas in the Stockyards (Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026): The district's signature full-day celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Mule Alley, Stockyards Station and the Coliseum Lawns. It features Sounds of the Season, Reindeer Games, photos with Cowboy Santa, Mrs. Claus Story Time, and a Christmas parade at 4 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Stockyards Million Dollar Mile of Lights (all season): Holiday lights and décor illuminate Cowtown Coliseum, Mule Alley, Hotel Drover, the Stockyards Livestock Exchange Building, Stockyards Station, the Stockyards Rodeo Rink and Exchange Avenue. Free to stroll. Buckin' New Year's Eve (Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026): Cowtown Coliseum rings in 2027 with rodeo action and live music by David Lewis, Shelby Stone and Chancey Williams, starting at 8 p.m. Ticketed.



Hotel Drover Holiday Happenings

Award-winning Hotel Drover offers Western holiday experiences exclusively for overnight guests. All holiday events at Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar can be booked beginning Oct. 1, 2026, at hoteldrover.com/holidays.



Legendary Tree Lighting (Friday, Nov. 27, 2026): The hotel's 30-foot tree, topped with the world's only cowboy hat tree topper, lights up at 6:15 p.m. in The Backyard, with festivities from 5 to 9 p.m. This event is separate from the district's public tree lighting. Overnight guests only.

12 Days of Drover (Dec. 11–24, 2026): Guests can meet Cowboy Santa and his live reindeer and enjoy fireside s'mores, daily from 5 to 8 p.m. in The Backyard. Overnight guests only. Holiday Dining at 97 West Kitchen & Bar: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feature a brunch ($75 per person) and a dinner ($115 per person). New Year's Eve features a dinner ($150 per person).



For the full holiday schedule, tickets and updates, visit fortworthstockyards.com. To book a stay and access Hotel Drover's guest-exclusive holiday experiences, visit hoteldrover.com.

Media Assets: Stockyards Images | Hotel Drover Images

About the Fort Worth Stockyards

The Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, located in Fort Worth in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of North Texas, honors the legacy of the American West through preservation and modern hospitality. Ranked among the top five leisure landmarks in the United States, the Stockyards welcome more than 10 million visitors annually. The district offers 46 bars and restaurants, 54 shops, more than 20 attractions, the world's only twice-daily cattle drive, year-round rodeo, and more than 1,100 events each year. The district is managed by Stockyards Heritage Development Co., a partnership between Majestic Realty Co. and Fort Worth's Hickman Companies. Learn more at fortworthstockyards.com .

About Hotel Drover

Hotel Drover is an award-winning rustic-luxury resort in Mule Alley, consistently rated among Texas' top hotels. The resort features 200 guest rooms and suites, and more than 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It is also home to 97 West Kitchen & Bar and two boutiques, Lucchese Custom Collection and Wide Brim. Learn more at hoteldrover.com.

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