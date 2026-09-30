DEADLINE ALERT For YSS, HIMS, UNCY, And PZZA: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

York Space Systems, Inc. (NYSE: YSS )

Class Period: August 3, 2026 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties for PREPA's power generation project; (2) that, as a result, there was a risk that revenue from the PREPA contract would not be realized; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a York Space shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS )

Class Period: August 4, 2025 – July 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (2) the Company charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them;” (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Hims & Hers shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY )

Class Period: December 29, 2025 – June 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had not inspected its third-party manufacturing vendor's facility or otherwise audited the facility's compliance with current good manufacturing practices; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to believe that the vendor had resolved the FDA's cited deficiencies; (3) that there was an undisclosed risk that the FDA would require additional information about the vendor's facility's manufacturing practices; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the regulatory approval of OLC was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Unicycive shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA )

Class Period: August 7, 2025 – August 5, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region; (2) Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation; (3) In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at;” and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Papa John's shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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