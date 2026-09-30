Cylake Rebuilding Cybersecurity Architecture For Critical Infrastructure Providers, By Moving Intelligence On Premises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For organizations like water and power utilities, Cylake is building a platform that delivers full visibility into and full control over underlying operations without requiring sacrifices in data sovereignty

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylake, the complete AI-native cybersecurity platform for operational sovereignty, today unveiled more details about how its product will serve a core customer segment: critical infrastructure providers. This includes organizations in charge of power grids, water systems, transportation networks, and industrial facilities, for whom current cybersecurity architectures are largely broken.

The cyber constraints for essential infrastructure

Cylake has identified two core cybersecurity challenges facing critical infrastructure providers today. The first is an assumption of connectivity: the fact that most modern security platforms rely on data being sent offsite, often to a public cloud, in order to function. Many critical infrastructure providers have strict data sovereignty requirements, so security that requires data to leave or enter their networks is a nonstarter.

The second challenge is fragmentation of tools. Unable to use cloud-based security products, critical infrastructure providers are often left chaining together multiple on-premises point-products that each address a different area, like endpoint, OT, and data security. The problem with this approach is that it leaves customers vulnerable to modern cybersecurity attacks that rarely arrive as a single, recognizable piece of malware. If attackers can use valid identities to enter and move between systems, individual behaviors aren't suspicious when viewed through the individual lens of each security tool. Without a complete security perspective, attacks can go unnoticed for too long.

An architecture purpose-built for sovereignty

These are the problems Cylake has learned more about in recent conversations with Design Partners, a cohort that includes several critical infrastructure providers. In response, Cylake is building a cybersecurity platform that can operate fully on-premises or in a private cloud-no external data connections required-that also takes a complete, end-to-end view of an organization's operations and data. The result is a fully sovereign system that has the necessary cross-functional data visibility to support powerful AI and Machine Learning detection and remediation workflows.

“We are a part of the Cylake Design Partner Program because they are the only company we've found that understands that critical infrastructure organizations like ours cannot rely on cloud vendors for cyber security,” said a cybersecurity professional for a utility provider serving over 2 million people.“Cylake treats our segmentation requirements as a defensive advantage and top priority rather than an afterthought or an annoyance. Critical Infrastructure has long needed a defensive architecture that leverages a purpose-built on-prem detection and response system rather than decades-old design or a bolted-on cloud afterthought. Cylake is the only platform I've seen building a modern on-prem capability so that we do not have to compromise our data-sovereign architecture to add modern detection capabilities such as in-house detection pipelines, ML, and AI.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Delivering cutting-edge security for essential services

Critical infrastructure providers like water utility companies are already experiencing cyberattacks and being urged to increase their protections. Through the Design Partner Program, Cylake is building a security platform to meet their needs, along with those of other operators that cannot sacrifice data sovereignty. The program invites select organizations to work closely with Cylake's leadership team to explore gaps in their current coverage, discuss system requirements and constraints, and provide feedback on initial product design prior to rollout to the first customers.

“Critical infrastructure providers have largely been left behind as the cybersecurity industry moved to a cloud-first, connectivity-required operating model. That model works well for some organizations, but it asks our most essential utilities to make an impossible choice between sovereignty and good security. At Cylake, we're building a platform that treats those constraints like a core feature, rather than an exception,” said Nir Zuk, CEO and Founder of Cylake.“Whether you're highly regulated or air-gapped, or it's simply impractical to connect to the cloud-these organizations still deserve first-class security.”

Cylake is currently developing its product through the Design Partner Program, with a beta release planned before the end of 2026 and full general availability in 2027. For more information, visit

About Cylake

Cylake is a cybersecurity company built for the world's largest and most regulated institutions. Co-founded by Nir Zuk, Wilson Xu, and Ehud (Udi) Shamir, Cylake is led by a team of experienced security engineers and operators. The company is developing a complete cybersecurity platform designed for full data sovereignty and intended for on-premises and private environments that require operational control and accountability. Cylake is focused on helping organizations that operate under strict constraints maintain security at scale. For more information, visit cylake.com or LinkedIn, X, Substack, and YouTube.

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