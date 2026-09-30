EXL's Seventh Sustainability Report Showcases Continued Measurable Progress Across CSR, Emissions Reductions, Renewable Energy And Responsible AI Governance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approximately 78% of global workforce volunteers in CSR initiatives as Scope 1 and 2 emissions reductions fall 64% from 2019 baseline

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced the publication of its seventh annual Sustainability Report, Embedding Sustainability. The report details EXL's sustainability progress during 2025, underscoring the company's commitment to go beyond standard business practices and embed sustainability as a driver of long-term value for clients, employees, communities and shareholders.

EXL's 2025 Sustainability Report reflects a year of measurable progress against the company's baseline commitments, the expansion of community and education initiatives, and the deepening integration of responsible AI and data governance principles.

“At EXL, sustainability is not a side initiative; it is central to how we build a stronger, more resilient business,” said Ajay Ayyappan, executive vice president and general counsel, EXL.“Our Sustainability Report reflects the belief that has guided EXL from the beginning: there is always a better way. We go beyond to make it happen. This year's report demonstrates that mindset in action, from industry-leading employee participation in volunteering and giving to meaningful progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions against our 2019 baseline.”

In 2025, EXL advanced across every dimension of its sustainability agenda, deepening emissions reductions against the 2019 baseline, scaling industry-leading employee participation in volunteering and community investment, and maturing its Responsible and Secure AI program.

Key highlights include:



∼78% of EXL's global workforce participated in volunteering and giving - an industry-leading level of engagement - contributing nearly 100,000 volunteer hours benefiting more than 139,000 individuals worldwide

∼64% decrease in combined Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since the 2019 baseline, alongside a ∼19% decrease in Scope 3 emissions

∼54% renewable energy across EXL's global energy portfolio, up from 44% in 2024, with ∼74% of operational space in green or LEED-certified facilities Achieved ISO 42001 certification for AI management systems



EXL prepared its 2025 Sustainability Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Software and IT Services Standard, with climate-related disclosures aligned to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. EXL's reporting also maps to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the company's commitment to the United Nations Global Compact.

The full report is available at .

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL propels enterprises to go beyond AI ambition to impact by combining the power of data, AI, and deep industry context with trusted execution. Our clients include the world's leading corporations across insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 68,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact:

Keith Little

Head of Public Relations

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