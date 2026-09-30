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Capgemini closes the sale of Capgemini Government Solutions

Paris, September 30, 2026 – The sale of Capgemini Government Solutions (CGS) to ITC Federal completed today, pursuant to the definitive agreement announced on September 12, 2026.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is the business transformation partner for enterprises in the age of AI. We help organizations imagine and build an intelligent, sustainable future, combining AI, technology and human ingenuity to transform how they operate, innovate and grow. With unique end-to-end capabilities spanning strategy, technology, engineering and intelligent operations, we bring together deep industry expertise and market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data to turn ambition into measurable business outcomes at scale. Supported by a robust ecosystem of partners and nearly 60 years of expertise, Capgemini is a responsible and diverse global organization of over 410,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported 2025 revenues of €22.5 billion.

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09_30 Closing of Capgemini Government Solutions divestment