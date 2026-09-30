Louisville Dad Creates Booger Kit, A STEM Science Kit Designed To Get Kids To Stop Picking Their Nose

Booger Kit is a hands-on STEM science kit designed to help kids stop picking their nose by letting them grow real bacteria in a petri dish.

A new hands-on STEM science kit designed to help parents curb nose picking by letting kids grow real bacteria from their own nose in an at-home experiment

- Sean StaffordLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Louisville, KY dad has developed a STEM kit for one of parenting's oldest battles: kids picking their nose. Booger Kitaddresses what every parent has asked at some point: how do you get kids to stop? Most try reminders, explanations, bargaining, and the occasional bribe. The habit keeps coming back anyway. His answer takes the opposite approach: instead of telling kids nose picking is gross, show them why. Booger Kit, a new educational science kit, is now accepting waitlist signups ahead of launch.Booger Kit is a hands-on STEM science kit designed for children ages 5 and up to help stop nose picking. With adult supervision, a sample is collected from the child's nose, transferred to nutrient agar, and observed as bacterial colonies develop over the following days. Instead of another lecture about germs, kids get to explore the science themselves and see the results firsthand.The result is a memorable science lesson that opens up positive conversation about nose picking, ignites curiosity, and avoids the power struggle."If you're at your wits' end, you know the drill. 'Stop picking.' 'Get your fingers out of your nose.' 'Use a tissue if you need to pick.' Kids hear it, ignore it, and keep doing it because they can't see why it matters. Germs are invisible. We built something that makes germs visible. Once a kid watches bacteria from their own booger grow into visible colonies, it grosses them out and sparks their curiosity at the same time. That's when the conversation changes. And when learning is fun, it sticks," said Sean Stafford, founder of Booger Kit.A DIFFERENT WAY TO HELP KIDS STOP PICKING THEIR NOSENose picking is one of childhood's most persistent habits, and one of parenting's most frustrating hygiene battles. When children pick their nose and then touch surfaces, food, or other people, bacteria and other microorganisms can be transferred from their hands.Traditional hygiene education asks kids to follow rules they cannot verify. Booger Kit does the opposite: it gives kids a way to observe microbial growth from their own experiment, turning something invisible into something they can actually see."Kids are naturally curious about gross stuff," Stafford said. "Instead of fighting that curiosity, we use it."HOW THE KIT WORKSEach Booger Kit contains two pre-poured petri dishes with nutrient agar, two sterile cotton swabs, two pairs of nitrile gloves (kid-sized and adult-sized), fastening strips, labels, disposal bags, and a step-by-step instructional guide. The shipping box doubles as the incubator.A supervising adult performs the nasal swab. The child then plates the sample onto the agar, seals the dish, and observes the growth. Bacterial colonies typically become visible within two to four days, and kids can continue observing the sealed dish for up to 10 days. As colonies appear and multiply, kids document what they see each day, learning about microbiology, hygiene, and cause-and-effect thinking.The second petri dish lets families run another experiment, comparing the nasal sample with an everyday object like a doorknob, phone screen, or toy, or running a second experiment with another child.REAL SCIENCE. REAL BACTERIA. REAL RESULTS.Booger Kit is a stop nose picking product designed for home, homeschool, classroom, and rainy day science projects. The product is intended for children five and older with required adult supervision. Each kit is priced at $29.99 and ships free anywhere in the United States with a 30-day money-back guarantee.Booger Kit is currently accepting waitlist signups at boogerkit in preparation for its consumer launch.ABOUT BOOGER KITBooger Kitis a federally registered trademark of Hunley Media Group LLC, based in Louisville, Kentucky. Founded by Sean Stafford, the company creates hands-on educational science kits that transform everyday curiosities into memorable STEM learning experiences. Parents, teachers, and caregivers interested in early access can join the waitlist at boogerkit.For more information, product images, or media inquiries, contact Sean Stafford at... or visit boogerkit.

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Louisville Dad Creates Booger Kit, a STEM Science Kit Designed to Get Kids to Stop Picking Their Nose News Provided By Hunley Media Group LLC September 30, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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