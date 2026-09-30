Exporoster Presents 2027 Trade Show Calendar And Event Contact Research

ExpoRoster brings together event planning resources, attendee-related audience research and exhibitor contacts for B2B sales and marketing teams.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ExpoRoster, a Valor Marketing brand, is presenting its online event research and planning resources for businesses preparing for 2027 trade shows and conferences. Its website brings together a January 2027 event calendar, attendee-related audience research, exhibitor company contacts and custom B2B data services.The planning resources include a January 2027 Trade Show & Conference Calendar and a guide to finding relevant B2B events. Visitors can explore event information and research opportunities by market, then define the companies and professional roles that matter to their campaigns. The calendar includes dates, locations and links to official event websites where available. Event details should be checked with organizers before making travel or exhibiting decisions.Businesses researching trade show attendee lists can use ExpoRoster to define audiences around event relevance, company, industry, job function, seniority and geography. These datasets are independently researched business contacts. Inclusion does not establish that a person has registered for or attended an event, and the data should not be treated as an official organizer registration list.For campaigns focused on exhibiting organizations, ExpoRoster offers trade show exhibitor lists and research into relevant company decision-makers. Depending on coverage, this can include executives and professionals working in sales, marketing, business development, product management and partnerships. Research concerns people associated with exhibiting companies; it does not necessarily identify the employees staffing a booth.The website also describes custom contact research, decision-maker targeting, account-based marketing data and data enrichment. Businesses can request research around named companies, selected industries, particular roles or geographic markets. Enrichment projects can supplement existing records with additional professional or company information where available.ExpoRoster's event and industry pages provide starting points for research across sectors such as healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, construction, financial services and food and beverage. These pages sit alongside its service information and educational resources, helping visitors move from identifying relevant events to describing a specific audience requirement.Available contact fields depend on the event, market and individual record. They may include a professional's name, job title, employer, business email, phone number, company website, industry and location. The website's data verification and methodology information provides further context for evaluating research coverage and the limitations of event-related data.To begin a project, businesses can submit the event name and year, audience type, target roles, geographic market and required fields through the website. ExpoRoster reviews the request and can confirm applicable coverage, estimated counts, sample options and pricing. Sample availability and delivery scope depend on the requirement and available research.ExpoRoster operates independently of the events referenced on its website. Event and brand names are used for identification; they do not imply sponsorship, endorsement or an official registration partnership.About ExpoRosterExpoRoster is a Valor Marketing brand providing independently researched B2B event data and market intelligence. Its services support research into trade show audiences, exhibiting companies and business decision-makers, alongside custom contact research and event planning resources for sales and marketing teams.

James Carter

ExpoRoster

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ExpoRoster Presents 2027 Trade Show Calendar And Event Contact Research News Provided By ExpoRoster September 30, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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