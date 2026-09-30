1933 Goudey Babe Ruth, 1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle Lead $557,054 Spezowka Collection Sale

1933 Goudey #149 Babe Ruth, graded SGC 4.5 VG-EX+, the top lot of The Spezowka Collection sale (CA$48,400).

1952 Bowman #101 Mickey Mantle, graded PSA 7 NM, a high-grade early Mantle issue (CA$42,350).

1933 Goudey #181 Babe Ruth, graded PSA 4 VG-EX, featuring the green-background variant (CA$33,880).

154-lot collection delivered strong results for vintage Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, and Jackie Robinson cards

- Ben PernfussNEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 1933 Goudey #149 Babe Ruth; a high-grade 1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle; a second 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth; and a 1954 Topps Hank Aaron rookie card led Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s Pre-1980 Sports Cards – The Spezowka Collection sale held September 27, 2026. The online-only auction realized $557,053.75 in total gross, including buyer's premium, with all 154 lots sold.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include a 21 percent buyer's premium.The auction featured 154 lots of vintage sports cards assembled over 12 years by collector Dan Spezowka, with a focus on some of the most recognized names in baseball history. Every card in the collection was professionally graded by PSA or SGC, providing collectors with well-documented examples spanning the pre-war and post-war eras. The online-only sale attracted 487 registered bidders, who placed 3,897 bids through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers, with lots closing sequentially beginning at 6:00 p.m. EDT.The sale was led by Lot 71, a 1933 Goudey #149 Babe Ruth graded SGC 4.5 VG-EX+, which realized CA$48,400. One of four distinct Babe Ruth cards in Goudey's landmark 1933 baseball set, the issue is an important piece of early modern gum-card history. The example offered strong eye appeal, with vivid red colour and registration and a crease-free surface, making it the top-performing lot of the auction.Lot 39, a 1952 Bowman #101 Mickey Mantle graded PSA 7 NM, followed at CA$42,350. Featuring Mantle in just his second major-league season, the card is an important early issue of one of baseball's defining stars. The high-grade example offered strong surfaces and overall presentation, and its result underscored the continued appeal of premium-condition Mantle cards.Another Babe Ruth highlight came from Lot 72, a 1933 Goudey #181 Babe Ruth graded PSA 4 VG-EX, which realized CA$33,880. The card features the green-background variant within Goudey's highly collected 240-card 1933 baseball release, with excellent eye appeal, strong colour and registration, and only minor condition imperfections.“The auction featured an exciting lineup of some of the most recognized vintage baseball cards in the hobby, with strong results across several key issues,” said Ben Pernfuss, Miller & Miller's Consignment Director for Sports Cards & Memorabilia.“The two 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth cards led the way, while the 1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle also performed exceptionally well. The results show the continued interest collectors have in iconic vintage cards, particularly strong examples of historically important issues.”Lot 43, a 1953 Topps #82 Mickey Mantle graded PSA 6 EX-MT, achieved CA$22,990. The second-year Topps issue features Mantle during the early years of his legendary New York Yankees career, and the card presented superb surfaces and colour with crisp registration.Lot 67, a 1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron rookie card graded PSA 6 EX-MT, sold for CA$21,780. The card represents Aaron's first Topps appearance during his rookie campaign and remains one of the foundational issues for collectors of the Hall of Fame slugger. The example offered strong centering, colour and registration, with sharp surfaces and edges.Lot 73, a 1948 Leaf #3 Babe Ruth graded PSA 6 EX-MT, also realized CA$21,780. Released shortly after Ruth's death in 1948, the card serves as a posthumous tribute to the baseball icon and appears in Leaf's distinctive skip-numbered post-war set. The example featured strong edges and corners, colour and registration.The collection also included several more unusual vintage issues. Lot 57, a 1964 Topps Stand-Up #45 Mickey Mantle graded PSA 8 NM-MT, brought CA$13,310. The unnumbered die-cut specialty issue features a perforated border designed to allow the player figure to unfold vertically, making it a distinctive piece of Mantle collecting.Lot 77, a 1949 Bowman #50 Jackie Robinson graded PSA Authentic Altered, realized CA$8,470. Recognized as Robinson's true Bowman rookie card, the issue is an important piece of post-war baseball card history and commemorates one of the most consequential players in Major League Baseball history.“What makes the collection particularly interesting is its single-owner history,” Pernfuss added.“Dan Spezowka built the collection over 12 years, searching through shows, auctions and dealers across North America, while also collecting alongside his family. It reflects the traditional process of building a collection one card at a time, with a clear appreciation for the history and significance of each issue.”The full auction catalogue and results are available at . Miller & Miller Auctions' upcoming schedule includes:October 8: Post-War Canadian Folk ArtOctober 10: Canadiana - Featuring the Bienvenu, Van Horne/Ferguson and East Coast CollectionsOctober 18: Gas, Oil & Automotive Advertising – The Barry Yorgason CollectionOctober 25: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & MemorabiliaMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and specializes in watches, art, antiques, sports cards and high-value collectibles. The firm is always accepting quality consignments and provides collectors with a respected marketplace to buy and sell.To consign a single item, estate, or collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email.... To learn more about upcoming auctions, visit .

Ben Pernfuss

Miller and Miller Auctions Ltd.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

1933 Goudey Babe Ruth, 1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle Lead $557,054 Spezowka Collection Sale News Provided By Miller & Miller Auctions September 30, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.