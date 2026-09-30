New Directions Mental Health Opens New Clinic In Shadyside, Expanding Access To Care In Pittsburgh

A peak inside the Shadyside clinic

New Directions Mental Health welcomes clients at its new Shadyside location, offering high-quality, comprehensive mental health care for the community.

- Eric Patterson, Clinic DirectorPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Directions Mental Health is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Shadyside. The Shadyside clinic joins 15 New Directions Mental Health locations throughout the greater Pittsburgh area, giving residents a convenient, accessible place to find compassionate mental health support.New Directions' clinical teams work collaboratively to build individualized treatment plans for each client. The team includes providers with a vast variety of experience, able to provide evidence-based treatments tailored to meet the needs of individuals across all age groups, including children, adolescents, and adults. Clients at the Shadyside clinic have access to therapy and psychiatry services, along with interventional treatments such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravatoat several locations.According to available data complied in 2025 from the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), 591,000 Pennsylvania adults have a serious mental illness and 193,000 Pennsylvania adolescents experience a major depressive episode each year.These numbers point to a growing mental health crisis across the state. New Directions Mental Health is committed to building a system that delivers quick, accessible mental health support in an environment where clients can feel safe and understood. New Directions Mental Health looks forward to being a trusted resource for the Shadyside communityNew Directions Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. New Directions Mental Health formed as a partnership between several long-standing mental health clinics that have been providing care to southwestern Pennsylvania for 45 years. New Directions is proud to be the leader in interventional psychiatry services in the Pittsburgh metro area., offering life-changing services like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and SPRAVATOTo learn more about New Directions Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, SPRAVATOtreatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients you can reach our teams by phone at 724-237-8585 or online at schedule-appointment/.About New Directions Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkNew Directions Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the New Directions Mental Health team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, its family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

Erica McPeek

Transformations Care Network

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New Directions Mental Health Opens New Clinic in Shadyside, Expanding Access to Care in Pittsburgh News Provided By Transformations Care Network September 30, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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