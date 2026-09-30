ASCM Announces 2026 Awards Of Excellence Winners

2026 ASCM Awards of Excellence Winners

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation and professional development, today announced the winners of the 2026 ASCM Awards of Excellence. The annual awards honor corporate teams and individual practitioners who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and measurable business impact through the application of ASCM's Supply Chain Operations Reference Digital Standard (SCOR DS).“Modern supply chains demand a rare combination of technological agility, workforce enablement and steadfast commitment to sustainability,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE.“This year's Award of Excellence winners showcase how aligning operational strategy with the SCOR DS creates resilient networks capable of navigating ongoing global disruption. We are proud to celebrate these organizations and individuals for setting new benchmarks for our industry.”The 2026 ASCM Award of Excellence recipients are:ASCM Award of Excellence - Supply Chain Performance: Savannah River Nuclear Solutions. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions transformed its supply chain by leveraging the SCOR DS framework to build an AI-powered supplier viability platform. By integrating predictive analytics across more than 100 real-time data sources, the platform extended visibility into sub-tier suppliers to proactively mitigate financial, cybersecurity and foreign affiliation risks - slashing supplier assessment times by 90% and generating $640,000 in annual cost avoidance.ASCM Award of Excellence - Future-Ready Skills Cultivation and Enablement: IDEX Corp. IDEX Corp. established a SCOR DS-aligned operating model across its end-to-end value stream to prepare its global workforce for large-scale operational transformation. By conducting ASCM capability assessments and site-wide SCOR DS training prior to launching enterprise system updates, IDEX created a standardized process language and targeted skills roadmap, equipping its teams to enhance supplier collaboration, mitigate risk and drive long-term efficiency.ASCM Award of Excellence - Sustainability Catalyst: Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty. Ltd. Delta Electronics embedded SCOR DS and the ASCM Enterprise Standards for Sustainability into its core network to turn environmental performance into an active operational driver. By integrating carbon metrics into S&OP workflows, automating emissions tracking and deploying an ESG battery recycling hub, the company cut local freight costs by 35%, diverted 165 tons of batteries and offset more than 8,500 cubic meters of CO2 equivalent annually.ASCM Award of Excellence - Supply Chain Performance Champion: Sagar Gaikwad, supply chain transformation leader, NTT Data Business Solutions. Gaikwad used the SCOR DS to lead a large-scale supply chain planning transformation for a global manufacturing organization headquartered in Japan. By modernizing legacy operations into a reliable execution model across Asia, Europe and North America, Gaikwad optimized core processes to yield measurable gains in reliability, responsiveness and cost efficiency, while actively championing SCOR DS applications across the broader industry.ASCM Award of Excellence - Sustainability Champion: Geethapriya Kumaraguru, senior supply chain analyst, MOD Pizza. Kumaraguru embeds environmental stewardship, ethical labor standards and governance directly into operational strategy using SCOR DS. Her data-driven approach consistently demonstrates that aligning core supply chain processes with rigorous ESG standards drives operational efficiency, cost savings and long-term environmental impact.To learn more about the ASCM Awards of Excellence, visit ascm/awards.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What are the ASCM Awards of Excellence, and what do they evaluate?A: The ASCM Awards of Excellence honor corporate organizations and individual supply chain practitioners who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and measurable business impact. Submissions are evaluated on how effectively teams apply global standards - specifically the ASCM Supply Chain Operations Reference Digital Standard (SCOR DS) - to drive operational resilience, workforce capability, digital transformation and sustainable end-to-end supply chain performance.Q: What role does the SCOR DS play in achieving an Award of Excellence?A: The SCOR DS framework is the foundational benchmark for the Awards of Excellence, providing a standardized language and structure to measure and accelerate end-to-end supply chain maturity. This year's recipients used SCOR DS to execute high-impact initiatives - ranging from AI-powered risk platforms that reduced supplier evaluation times by 90%, to embedding carbon metrics into S&OP workflows that delivered a 35% reduction in freight costs while diverting hundreds of tons of waste.Q: How can organizations and individuals apply or be nominated for future ASCM Awards of Excellence?A: The ASCM Awards of Excellence application process opens annually to entrants worldwide. Submissions are reviewed by an independent panel of industry experts across corporate performance, skills development, sustainability and individual leadership categories. To view past winner case studies and review submission guidelines, visit ascm/awards.ABOUT ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompass award-winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit ascm.

Mindy Weinstein

ASCM

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ASCM Announces 2026 Awards of Excellence Winners News Provided By Association for Supply Chain Management September 30, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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