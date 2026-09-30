Siddaramaiah Alone Accounted 52.33 Pc Of Total State Borrowing By Successive Cms: Karnataka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka's Opposition Leader R. Ashoka on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government has pushed the state's finances into a crisis, claiming that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alone accounted for Rs 4,36,803 crore of the state's borrowings, or 52.33 per cent of the total borrowing by successive Chief Ministers.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Ashoka claimed that Karnataka's total debt stood at Rs 8,34,677 crore and alleged that the Congress government had borrowed Rs 5,66,970 crore, accounting for 68 per cent of the total.

He said the BJP governments had borrowed Rs 2,62,000 crore, while Rs 5,664 crore was borrowed during the JD-S tenure.

Comparing the borrowing figures of different Chief Ministers, Ashoka added that late J.H. Patel had borrowed Rs 5,664 crore, B.S. Yediyurappa Rs 1,63,713 crore during his tenure, H.D. Kumaraswamy Rs 1,01,419 crore, Basavaraj Bommai Rs 67,000 crore, D.V. Sadananda Gowda Rs 24,525 crore, late S.M. Krishna Rs 20,576 crore and late Dharam Singh Rs 16,974 crore.

Opposition leader Ashoka alleged that the state government was facing financial pressure and said it would have to borrow Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the current financial year.

He also alleged that the borrowing had crossed the prescribed limit of 2.94 per cent.

Commenting on the drought situation in Karnataka, Ashoka said the Congress government had failed to fulfil the demands raised by the Opposition for relief to farmers.

He added that the Opposition had demanded a minimum relief of Rs 25,000 per acre, but the state government had announced only Rs 2,500 for 50 lakh families.

"We will go to the people, to the people's court," Ashoka said, accusing the state government of failing to address the problems faced by farmers.

He alleged that the state government was spending thousands of crores on guarantee-related committees while providing inadequate relief to farmers.

He claimed that Rs 1,110 crore was being allocated to Bharat Jodo committees, while only Rs 1,250 crore was being provided as drought relief to 50 lakh farmers.

Ashoka said the state government had not consulted the Opposition before deciding to approach the Centre for drought relief.

He added that the Opposition was ready to join an all-party delegation to Delhi but said that the Union government should first discuss the drought situation with all parties.

He also alleged that drinking-water funds had not been released despite the drought situation.

According to Opposition leader Ashoka, Rs 1 crore per Assembly constituency had been announced for drinking-water measures, but the amount had not yet been released.

Referring to the rainfall situation, Ashoka claimed that Karnataka had recorded a 36 per cent rainfall deficit, while the deficit in the southern interior region stood at 46 per cent.

He also raised the issue of farmer suicides and alleged that the state government had failed to take adequate action against the microfinance sector.

Ashoka also referred to the disappearance of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) official Parvez Dharwad, who, according to him, had written a letter complaining about the non-release of grants and alleged pressure at the workplace.

He said the Contractors' Association had also sought steps for the release of Rs 38,000 crore in pending payments, while Rs 260 crore was pending towards ragi procurement.

He alleged that the financial difficulties were affecting development and said the state government should disclose the actual financial position of the state.

Ashoka also alleged irregularities worth Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore in the NICE project and claimed that the state government could save Rs 1 lakh crore if the new project was halted.

He also alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had "joined hands" with NICE.