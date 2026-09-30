Madhu Bangarappa Says 'Political Hunt' Has Begun From Shikaripura

Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday launched a sharp political attack at the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra - 2.0' convention in Shikaripura, saying that the "political hunt" has begun from the constituency and people will decide their representatives through votes.

'Political hunt' begins from Shikaripura

"The political 'hunt' has begun from Shikaripura itself today. The people of this place will take the responsibility of hunting. Whoever becomes the people's representative from the Congress party here in future, I am confident he will work not just as a leader but as a servant of the people," said Bangarappa, who is also the Shivamogga District In-charge Minister.

Addressing the convention organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to mark four years of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Padyatra entering Karnataka, Bangarappa said the Congress party and people together can bring change in Shikaripura. "If the Congress party works like a gun, people will attack with votes like bullets and bring change in Shikaripura," he said.

Bharat Jodo 2.0 Padyatra

He said the Bharat Jodo 2.0 padyatra was organised in a short span of five days and witnessed participation beyond expectations. "With the aim of uniting the country and taking people together, Rahul Gandhi undertook Bharat Jodo Padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 2022. Four years have passed since that yatra came to Karnataka. Even after losing family members for the country, Rahul Gandhi undertook the historic padyatra with the intention of mingling with people," Madhu Bangarappa said.

"Bharat Jodo 2.0 padyatra was organised in just five days and people have participated beyond expectations. This shows the organisational strength of the Congress party and the support of the people. We have all upheld the guidance given by Rahul Gandhi today," he added.

Taking a swipe at political opponents, Bangarappa said some people were engaged in "divide and rule politics" in Shikaripura and asserted that the Congress' padyatra carried a message of unity. "Some people are doing divide and rule politics in Shikaripura. The Bharat Jodo 2.0 padyatra has given a message that the Congress party will stand united as an answer to it. This is not just a padyatra; its message should reach every house," he said.

Recalling Past Leaders and Local Issues

Recalling the contribution of former Karnataka Chief Ministers Devaraj Urs and his father S. Bangarappa, Madhu Bangarappa said people should remember those who worked for land rights and farmers. "People should remember who gave land rights to the people of Shikaripura. Devaraj Urs gave land rights. When my father S. Bangarappa was Chief Minister, he took a historic decision to give free pump-sets to farmers. In 1990, when free pump-sets were not given elsewhere in the country, this facility was provided to farmers of Karnataka," he said.

He also raised the issue of incomplete land rights in Shikaripura and demanded a solution. "People of Shikaripura have not got complete land rights. Injustice has been done to people in this matter. It is necessary to find a solution to the problem of land rights," he said.

Attack on Political Opponents

Referring to remarks made by political opponents, Bangarappa said the Congress would respond politically in Shikaripura. "Don't break the party organisation. Someone said they will come and show in Soraba. We will also come and show in Shikaripura. But our intention is not to talk low about others," he said.

He also criticised BJP leader BY Vijayendra, who had undertaken a padyatra against corruption. "Vijayendra had undertaken a padyatra against corruption. People have not forgotten the developments in the corruption case against his father. In this background, the time has come for people to decide about their representatives," Bangarappa said.

On Congress's Guarantee Schemes

On the Congress government's guarantee schemes, he said those opposing them should understand their impact on people. "Those who oppose the guarantee schemes of the Congress government should ask the staff working in their own houses. You will know how helpful the guarantee schemes are for their lives. This is the strength of the Congress party," he said.

Madhu Bangarappa had also participated in the padyatra held before the convention. KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad, AICC National Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Secretary Gopinath Palaniappan, KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandari, Cabinet colleagues Yatindra Siddaramaiah and Bosaraju, Rudrappa Lamani, senior party leaders V.S. Ugrappa, MLC Balkees Banu, MLAs B.K. Sangameshwar and Belur Gopalakrishna, Shivamogga District Congress Committee President H.C. Yogesh, former MLC Narayanaswamy, and others were present at the event. (ANI)

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