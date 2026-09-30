Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Being Against Social Justice, Equality

Accusations Against Centre's Stance on Education

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being against social justice and equality, alleging that the government's education system does not want students to think or ask questions.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said,“Modi ji is against social justice and equality. His entire system hates education because they don't want students to think or ask questions.”

Cites Controversy Over Syllabi as 'Proof'

Referring to an anonymous post on social media, the Congress leader said that essential books, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's "Annihilation of Caste" and Jyotiba Phule's "Gulamgiri", were described as "injecting poison" into the minds of youth.

He further alleged that the Ministry of Education, on the following day, asked all central universities for details regarding their syllabi and sought information on the number of students enrolled in related courses.

“Here's the latest proof. In an anonymous tweet, essential books like Babasaheb Ambedkar's "Annihilation of Caste" and Jyotiba Phule's "Gulagiri" were described as injecting "poison" into the minds of youth,” the post read.

“The very next day, on Sunday, at the direction of the PMO, the Ministry of Education asked all central universities for information on their syllabi, and inquired how many students are enrolled in these courses,” the Congress leader said.

Slams PM Modi's Priorities

He also criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over issues including paper leaks, unemployment and youth security, alleging that the government responded quickly to social media criticism.

“It's extremely shocking that the Prime Minister, who stays silent on issues like paper leaks, unemployment, and security for youth, immediately springs into action at the mere hint from internet trolls,” he added.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)