Alappuzha: Woman Alleges Brutal Dowry Harassment By Husband's Family!

Alappuzha:A young woman from Thrikkunnapuzha has filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws for attacking her over dowry. The Thrikkunnapuzha police have registered a case against the husband, Nidhin, and his family members based on the complaint filed by Rehna, an Alappuzha native. She has also handed over video evidence to the cops, which shows her husband dragging her on the floor during a fight.

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The police registered the case quite late, but they have now called Nidhin and his family to the station for questioning. Rehna went through severe physical and mental torture. She faced regular beatings over dowry for six years after her marriage. On the 22nd of last month, her father came over to celebrate her child's birthday, but Nidhin ended up thrashing him too. He also beat Rehna and dragged her around the house.

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Rehna informed the police while she was recovering from her injuries in the hospital, but the cops delayed filing the case. She said her in-laws did not even let her take her child's clothes and belongings, despite the local panchayat member and police stepping in. The police finally registered an FIR only after she went and met the District Police Chief directly. However, the Thrikkunnapuzha police defended themselves, saying the delay happened only because they had to complete the basic preliminary checks required for dowry harassment cases.