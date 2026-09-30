Delhi's MCD Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Razes 36 Buildings

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. Strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

Details of the Enforcement Drive

As part of today's intensive enforcement exercise, 36 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones, while 2 properties were sealed and 3 demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms, according to the release.

The Corporation maintained close vigil across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations.

The MCD had also undertaken an extensive enforcement exercise yesterday, during which 33 properties were demolished, and 12 properties were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws, as per the release.

Major Demolition Locations

During today's enforcement drive, major demolition actions were carried out at Motia Khan, Paharganj, Baljeet Nagar, Ranjeet Nagar, Mukundpur, Shakurpur and Sahyog Apartment, among other locations across Delhi.

MCD Vows Continued Vigilance

The MCD reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. The Corporation has directed field officials to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations. The ongoing enforcement drive will continue against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety. (ANI)

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