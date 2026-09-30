Singnova (By Nanyang Singtech) Showcases Full-Stack RISC-V And AI Solutions At Tech Week Singapore 2026 To Accelerate Industrial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Week Singapore 2026 is being held on September 29–30 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Singapore-based high-tech company SingNova (by Nanyang Singtech) is exhibiting four flagship products and showcasing full-stack solutions across intelligent computing, intelligent storage, smart cities, and smart business, demonstrating end-to-end capabilities from foundational RISC-V compute to upper-layer AI applications and data management.







SingNova AI Power Studio: RISC-V Dataflow Architecture Powers Next-Generation High-Performance AI Workstation

SingNova AI Power Studio adopts a RISC-V dataflow architecture and control-data co-optimization technology to deliver high-concurrency, real-time computing and integrate video processing, AI computing, and scientific computing. It features a 12-core RISC-V CPU, delivers full-stack compute of 200 TOPS at INT8 and 32 TFLOPS at FP16, and fully supports large-model inference. It supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5 ECC unified memory, PCIe 4.0 x16, and dual 10GbE ports for high-throughput data workloads. The product also offers a mature software stack and professional programming toolchain, and is compatible with mainstream AI frameworks and open-source operating systems, lowering development barriers. Its compact, professional design combines efficient cooling, desktop aesthetics, and engineering practicality, making it ideal for local deployment of large AI models, creative video generation, real-time video analytics, research, and education.

SingNova AI Virtual Employee: Freely Customizable to Make Every Service Interaction Efficient, Reassuring, and Human-Centric

Designed for service and marketing scenarios, SingNova AI Virtual Employee offers intelligent greeting, proactive service, intelligent customer service, business triage, intelligent content carousel, and interactive marketing. Using cameras to detect approaching customers, it can automatically wake up and proactively greet them. It supports natural-language inquiries about products, plans, rates, and more. After integrating with enterprise knowledge bases, it can answer high-frequency questions about account opening, procedures, and after-sales service, while routing complex issues to human service counters. When idle, it can loop posters or videos; upon detecting a customer, it automatically switches to interactive virtual-employee explanations, upgrading static advertising into a conversational, explainable, and conversion-ready interactive touchpoint. The product is available as an all-in-one terminal and a lightweight BOX edition. The BOX edition supports landscape, portrait, and touchscreen displays, is plug-and-play, and flexibly adapts to telecom service halls, bank branches, auto showrooms, corporate showrooms, retail display points, service counters, museums and galleries, unmanned halls, and unmanned convenience stores.







SingNova Intelligent Video Storage Server: Efficient, Green Storage with Smooth Real-Time Transmission

SingNova Intelligent Video Storage Server uses a dedicated AI chip for intelligent video to achieve chip-level efficient encoding, reducing video file size by a factor of at least three. A single device can easily meet 90-day, 180-day, and longer retention requirements. After processing, videos maintain HD image quality without relying on AI generative image enhancement, preserving key feature points and ensuring the accuracy of downstream AI analytics. The system offers multiple safeguards, including board redundancy, cluster redundancy, and self-recovery, to ensure secure and stable operation. It is compatible with cameras of different resolutions and brands, as well as mainstream video protocols and formats; integration does not change the existing video system architecture or usage. The solution is suitable for smart finance, smart cities, rail transit, highways, energy and power, manufacturing, and other scenarios.

SingNova Storage Station: One-Minute Deployment to Close the Last Mile of Data Asset Management

SingNova Storage Station (NAS storage workstation) is designed for one-minute deployment, helping enterprises close the last mile of data asset management. It supports centralized storage and consolidates diverse data assets; offers 13 advanced file access permissions that can be flexibly combined for controlled sharing; ensures data security through RAID-TP and multiple backup methods; supports minute-level deployment, simplified operations and maintenance, and full audit trail logging; includes a built-in Docker container platform and AI accelerator card support to streamline application integration; and can perform lossless compression on certain file formats without losing data. The new-generation AI Center also delivers three core capabilities: intelligent search, AI agents, and knowledge base. The product is suitable for government agencies, research institutes, hospitals, schools, SMEs, and other scenarios.

As one of Southeast Asia's most influential technology events, Tech Week Singapore brings together global tech companies, investors, government and enterprise customers, and researchers. It is a premier platform for global market expansion and industry collaboration. Through this event, SingNova hopes to engage in in-depth exchanges with global partners on RISC-V computing, local AI deployment, digital human interaction, and intelligent storage technologies, jointly explore implementation pathways for AI infrastructure in urban digital transformation, and identify channel, project, and ecosystem partnership opportunities.

“Singapore is a hub for technology innovation in Asia, and Tech Week Singapore provides the best window for our products to reach global customers and partners,” said the SingNova team.“From RISC-V computing at the foundation to digital employees and intelligent storage at the application layer, we want to show not just individual products, but solutions that can truly be deployed in service halls, branches, showrooms, and enterprise data centers to solve real business problems.”

About SingNova

SingNova is a high-tech company incubated by Nanyang Technological University (NTU). It focuses on translating cutting-edge research into real-world applications and provides integrated, scalable solutions spanning intelligent computing, smart cities, smart business, smart energy, and embodied intelligence.

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