APP INVESTOR DEADLINE: Applovin Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The APP Class Action Lawsuit Before November 16, 2026 - HBSS

The suit follows the publication of a concerning analyst report on July 13, 2026 and the company's August 5, 2026 Q2 2026 financial results, each of which drove the price of AppLovin shares sharply lower.

The developments have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into claims that AppLovin violated the securities laws and urge AppLovin investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) Securities Class Action:

AppLovin provides end-to-end AI-powered advertising solutions for businesses to reach, monetize, and grow their global audience.

To investors,“uplift” is possibly the most critical driver of the company's revenue growth. The company improves its AI model to increase uplift, better matching the exact right ad to the exact right user at the exact right millisecond. In turn, this uplifts advertisers' return on ad spend, increases their advertising budgets, and (for AppLovin) accelerates high-margin revenue.

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of AppLovin's statements about model improvements and uplift.

Most recently, several weeks into AppLovin's Q2, during its May 6, 2026 Q1 2026 earnings call, management left investors with high expectations for uplift and revenue growth.

CEO Adam Foroughi said that the most important milestone investors should focus on was the company's“improving the underlying model.” He emphasized that“[l]ast quarter earnings, I mentioned we just had one new model that had just created an uplift[]” and“[t]he one we had a couple of weeks ago was quite substantial.” He also explained,“that's why I highlighted [...] that we saw a big acceleration going exiting the quarter[,]” and“then, April Q2, bigger than any quarter that we had[.]”

Investors' expectations began to unravel on July 13, 2026, when a prominent analyst published a report highlighting a lack of immediate advertiser influx following the general availability launch of AppLovin's advertising tools. In response, the price of AppLovin shares tumbled $64.13 (-12.6%).

Then, on August 5, 2026, the company reported its Q2 2026 revenue that was below midpoint. In apparent contrast to the“big acceleration,” management said“[o]ur pace of meaningful model improvement was lighter than normal during the quarter[]” and“we didn't get the same level of model uplift we've seen in recent quarters[.]” This news drove the price of AppLovin shares crashing another $82.13 (-19.6%).

Between the two drops, the company lost over $44 billion of its market capitalization.

If you invested in AppLovin and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding AppLovin should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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