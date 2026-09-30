World Tourism Day And Beyond: JETOUR's Global Practice Of The Travel+ Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wuhu, Anhui, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 19, the Malaysia Sarong Music Run concluded in Kuala Lumpur. As the event's official automotive partner, JETOUR signed and exchanged a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia Marathon at a ceremony witnessed by the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The brand also staged a drone light show for more than 20,000 participants, blending Malaysian cultural motifs with JETOUR brand elements. During the event, JETOUR launched its Travel Season and invited users worldwide to“TRAVEL WITH JETOUR.”













As a content-driven extension of its“Travel+” strategy, the fourth season of JETOUR's signature content series, WONDER FOR JETOUR, officially premiered on September 27, World Tourism Day. Co-created with travel creators from around the world, the new season brings greater depth and diversity to JETOUR's expression of travel culture.

Nine Countries, Real Journeys: WONDER FOR JETOUR Connects Diverse Cultures Through User Stories

The fourth season of WONDER FOR JETOUR was filmed on location in nine countries-Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Australia, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka-capturing authentic travel experiences across diverse regions and cultures.

According to JETOUR, the new season moves beyond showcasing the natural landscapes of each destination to explore local life and human stories, capturing how travelers observe, engage with, and experience different cultures. Co-created by JETOUR and travel creators worldwide, WONDER FOR JETOUR invites more like-minded people to join the journey. By sharing travel experiences across cultures, the series fosters deeper connections among users and turns“Travel+”from a brand concept into stories they can help shape and share.













Building a Comprehensive “ Travel + ” Strategy Around Product, Culture and Ecosystem

For JETOUR,“Travel+” goes beyond any single form of expression. It is an integrated framework spanning products, culture, and ecosystem development: products enable better journeys; culture fosters understanding and emotional connection; and the ecosystem supports users before, during, and after every trip.

Responding to scenarios including family travel, long-distance journeys and outdoor exploration, JETOUR continues to refine its product lineup, meeting the mobility needs of users in different markets through space, comfort, safety, smart technology and off-road capability.



On the cultural front, JETOUR is building a brand culture centered on travel, off-road exploration, and conservation, turning its respect for life and nature into sustained action. During the Sarong Music Run, JETOUR worked with a local owners' club to organize a city parade featuring more than 100 vehicles and partnered with TCS, PULIHARA, and other organizations on nature conservation initiatives. Together, these efforts demonstrate how the cultural dimension of“Travel+” is being brought to life in local communities.



At the ecosystem level, JETOUR is expanding initiatives ranging from customized vehicle modification services and co-created travel routes to travel hubs and user benefits. By connecting products, services, content, user communities, and cross-sector partners, the brand is building an ecosystem that supports users throughout their journeys. During the Travel Season, JETOUR partnered with leading travel media Condé Nast Traveller Middle East to host an industry networking dinner, bringing together nearly 200 travel professionals and opinion leaders to exchange perspectives on travel trends, destination experiences, and evolving user needs.



Through sustained travel-industry engagement, local cultural partnerships, conservation initiatives, and WONDER FOR JETOUR's storytelling across nine countries, JETOUR is steadily transforming“Travel+” from a brand proposition into tangible action across global markets.



As of August 2026, JETOUR had established a presence in more than 100 markets, serving over 2.51 million users worldwide. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, said,“The strong foundation we have built with users worldwide gives us the confidence to continue advancing our 'Travel+' strategy. JETOUR is committed to forging deeper emotional connections with travelers around the world and growing alongside them-helping more people go farther and see more of the world.”



Looking ahead, JETOUR will remain focused on the evolving needs of users in each market, continue to enhance its products and services, and deepen collaboration with local cultural and travel-industry partners. Together with users worldwide, the brand will continue to explore new possibilities for travel and promote greater harmony between people and nature.

CONTACT: Tianrun Tao...