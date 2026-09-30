Norton Rose Fulbright Appoints Luke Maher Partner-In-Charge Of St. Louis Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Louis, MO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the appointment of construction and development lawyer Luke Maher as Partner-in-Charge of its St. Louis office. Luke succeeds Stacey Murphy, who has led the office for seven years. Luke assumes the role as the office continues a period of significant growth and increasing client demand.

Approximately 40 lawyers in the St. Louis office advise clients on strategic transactions, business disputes and regulatory matters across the life sciences and healthcare, insurance, financial institutions, construction, real estate and technology sectors. Earlier this year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, in partnership with Energage, ranked the firm fifth on its St. Louis“Top Workplaces” list, making Norton Rose Fulbright the only law firm recognized among the large-employer honorees.

“St. Louis has become an increasingly important market for the firm, and our office has more than tripled its lawyer headcount in the last two years in response to growing client demand,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's Global and US Managing Partner.“Luke is a highly regarded lawyer and colleague who is exceptionally well positioned to guide the office following the growth achieved under Stacey's leadership.”

Luke advises public and private clients on complex construction and development projects across a range of sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, data centers, energy, telecommunications, multifamily housing, hospitality and entertainment.

“Our St. Louis office brings together talented lawyers across a wide range of practices and industries, creating opportunities for collaboration that benefit our clients and our people,” Luke said.“I am proud to step into this role at a time of significant growth for the office and to continue building on the strong foundation our team has established for our clients, colleagues and community.”

Luke is ranked by Chambers USA for construction in Missouri and was named to Missouri Lawyers Weekly 's Power List for construction law. He has also been recognized by Lawdragon, Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America.

Licensed in Missouri and Illinois, Luke earned his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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Norton Rose Fulbright - Luke Maher

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