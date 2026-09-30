NCSBN And Leading Nurse Scientists Launch Survey Exploring How AI Is Affecting Nursing Practice

NCSBN has launched a new survey exploring nurses' use of artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical settings. The survey will be studied in collaboration with nurse scientists from Duke University School of Nursing.

“AI is increasingly shaping the information nurses see and use to make decisions about patient care," said Michael P. Cary, Jr., PhD, RN, FAAN, associate professor at Duke University School of Nursing. "The critical question is not simply whether nurses are using AI, but whether they are prepared to recognize when and how AI is influencing care and whether they know what to do when those outputs don't align with their professional judgment or the needs of the patient.”

The researchers are seeking a better understanding of how AI is influencing nursing practice and patient care. A random sampling of nurses from across the U.S. will be asked to review their experiences with AI so that researchers can determine what gaps in understanding exist and what recourse nurses have when AI suggests one direction of care when a nurse believes another is better based on clinical judgment, experience, and ethical considerations.

Brendan Martin, PhD, NCSBN director of research, said,“As the organization whose members' paramount mission is dedicated to public protection, we are concerned with the effects that AI may have on ethical and safe nursing practice. As AI becomes more prevalent and increasingly more integrated into clinical settings, it is important to determine its impact on the potential for patient harm.”

Nurses receiving the survey via email are encouraged to offer their perspectives on AI regardless of whether they are currently using it. Their insights will help shape how AI is implemented effectively and ethically in nursing practice and healthcare.

The findings will inform nursing practice and regulatory considerations, workforce readiness for AI-enabled care, and continuing education to support safe and responsible AI use.

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN's NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.



NCSBN's membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are nine exam user members and 21 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.



The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

