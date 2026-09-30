Celularity Highlights Anticipated Quarter One 2027 Opening Of Fontaine Vitale As Strategic Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fontaine Vitale represents a significant new market and revenue opportunity for Celularity in the Asia-Pacific region

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity” or the“Company”), a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company pioneering placental-derived cellular therapies, today highlighted continued progress at Fontaine Vitale, a regenerative medicine and wellness center being developed in the Sanur Special Economic Zone (“Sanur SEZ”) in Bali, Indonesia, in anticipation of its grand opening in the first quarter of 2027.

Developed by Genting Berhad and its Indonesian partners with strategic collaboration and input from Celularity, Fontaine Vitale is designed to serve local and international patients seeking advanced wellness, aesthetics, longevity and regenerative medicine services at a four-story facility of an approximately 172,000-square feet with extensive landscaped gardens, Balinese inspired design and modern amenities. Learn more at .

Fontaine Vitale is expected to be the first facility in the ASEAN region to offer placenta-derived allogeneic stem cell therapy, leveraging Celularity's technology and products manufactured at the Company's cGMP research and manufacturing facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Celularity expects to supply its placenta-derived platform of products to Fontaine Vitale, subject to final commercial arrangements, applicable regulatory authorizations, treatment protocols and market conditions.

New Market and Revenue Opportunity

Fontaine Vitale is designed to accommodate physician-directed treatments for local and international patients. As the facility builds utilization following its opening, Celularity believes it represents a significant new market and revenue opportunity for the Company.

“The excitement building around the anticipated grand opening of Fontaine Vitale is extraordinary, and the facility coming up looks amazing,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity.“For Celularity, Fontaine Vitale represents a platform for introducing our placenta-derived cellular technology to patients throughout Indonesia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.”

Dr. Hariri continued,“Importantly, we believe Celularity is well positioned to support the growth of Fontaine Vitale making it a leading destination for novel regenerative therapeutic products. Together with Genting, we aspire to build a model for regenerative longevity that brings scientific innovation closer to patients and helps shape how these therapies are responsibly deployed around the world.”

Fontaine Vitale is expected to initially offer physician-directed services focused on wellness and resilience, anti-aging and vitality, musculoskeletal and mobility support, and aesthetic and skin rejuvenation. The facility is located within the Sanur SEZ, Indonesia's first medical-tourism special economic zone, which is being developed as an integrated international healthcare, wellness and hospitality destination.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and manufacturing allogeneic and autologous cell therapies derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity draws on the placenta's unique biology, immunologic properties and scalable availability to develop therapeutic solutions targeting fundamental mechanisms of aging and age-related disease. Its cellular therapy portfolio includes cenplacel-L, its investigational placenta-derived allogeneic cell therapy, and other investigational cellular therapies. Celularity is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, where it operates a purpose-built cGMP research and manufacturing facility supporting the development and manufacture of cellular therapies, advanced biomaterials and other longevity and wellness-focused products.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated January 2027 opening and commencement of operations at Fontaine Vitale; its planned services, capabilities and potential position in the ASEAN regenerative medicine market; Celularity's anticipated supply of cellular products and the completion of related commercial arrangements; expected patient demand, facility utilization and growth; potential market and revenue opportunities; and the expansion of access to Celularity's technology and products in Indonesia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including delays in completing, licensing or opening Fontaine Vitale; the ability to obtain and maintain applicable authorizations for the importation, supply and use of cellular products in Indonesia; changes in laws, regulations or policies governing regenerative medicine, medical tourism or the Sanur Special Economic Zone; the ability to finalize and implement commercial arrangements and treatment protocols; the performance of Genting, Fontaine Vitale and other third parties on which the opportunity depends; the timing and extent of physician and patient adoption, international patient travel and facility utilization; actual order volumes, pricing and payment terms; manufacturing capacity, product quality, release requirements, shelf life and cross-border transport and storage; clinical safety and efficacy uncertainties associated with investigational cellular therapies; and Celularity's ability to obtain sufficient funding, meet its obligations and maintain the personnel and infrastructure necessary to support these activities. The anticipated opening of Fontaine Vitale does not assure that Celularity will receive product orders or generate revenue, and any revenue may be delayed or lower than anticipated.

Additional risks are described under“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Celularity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Except as required by law, Celularity undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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