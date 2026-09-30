GBG And Darwinium Partner To Advance Fraud Prevention With Intent Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Darwinium will enhance GBG's fraud prevention capabilities with real-time behavioral and intent intelligence across human and AI agent journeys

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBG, a global leader in identity and location intelligence, is partnering with Darwinium, the Intent Intelligence Company, to strengthen its fraud prevention capabilities with continuous behavioral and intent intelligence. The partnership will help businesses determine whether the actions of a verified person or AI agent remain consistent with legitimate intent throughout a digital journey.

Fraud prevention has traditionally focused on establishing identity or evaluating risk at a specific moment. Yet a legitimate identity does not always mean the activity itself can be trusted. That gap is already visible in scams that manipulate verified customers into acting on a fraudster's behalf and will become more pronounced as AI agents take on more tasks and transactions. Darwinium continuously evaluates behavioral, device and journey-level signals to identify when activity no longer reflects a customer's intent or an authorized agent's purpose.

GBG helps power billions of trusted digital interactions annually across identity verification, fraud prevention and location intelligence for more than 20,000 customers worldwide. Its technology supports organizations in more than 70 countries. Combined with Darwinium's intent intelligence, these capabilities will help businesses identify changes in risk across human and agent activity throughout the customer lifecycle.

“Identity remains fundamental to digital trust. As AI agents become an increasingly important part of the customer experience, businesses also need the context to understand what is happening after identity has been established,” said Gus Tomlinson, Chief Product & Technology Officer at GBG.“By bringing Darwinium's behavioral and intent intelligence together with GBG's identity and location capabilities, we can give customers a more complete view of trust across the journey. It allows us to combine what we know about an identity with how a human or agent is actually behaving, helping our customers make more informed fraud decisions while continuing to deliver fast, low-friction digital experiences.”

Darwinium deploys at the edge of an organization's digital environment, enabling risk signals to be observed and acted upon across web, mobile, API and agent interactions. Device intelligence, behavioral biometrics and journey-level signals can be brought together with GBG's identity and location intelligence to apply the appropriate level of trust or friction based on risk.

Darwinium's founding team, led by Alisdair Faulkner, previously co-founded and scaled ThreatMetrix, the digital identity company, bringing deep experience in online fraud prevention to today's need for continuous intent intelligence for the AI era.

“GBG has built an incredibly strong foundation of global identity and location intelligence. Darwinium complements that by adding the behavioral context around an identity,” says Michael Rodriguez, Chief Operating Officer at Darwinium,“That combination becomes particularly powerful in the agentic era. Businesses need to distinguish a trusted customer using a trusted agent from fraudsters and malicious automation without simply blocking AI-driven traffic. Together, GBG and Darwinium create a much richer picture of trust and gives businesses the confidence to embrace new forms of digital interaction without compromising security or customer experience.”

About GBG

GBG exists to enable safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. As the AI trust intelligence platform, we turn billions of interactions across people, places and businesses into the signals that help businesses drive and protect growth.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with innovative technology to help more than 20,000 customers globally verify identity and location, protecting against digital crime, strengthening business resilience and driving responsible growth at scale.

GBG is a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: GBG). Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Darwinium

Darwinium is the Intent Intelligence Company, built to protect and grow revenue at every touchpoint by understanding user behavior and intent. Its edge-based risk decisioning platform distinguishes trusted from risky human and AI behavior across the entire customer journey, resulting in 50% less fraud and 40% greater operational efficiency. From first interaction through high-risk actions and payments, Darwinium protects the moments that matter most, so digital leaders can confidently grow and protect revenue. Learn more at darwinium.com.

Media Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

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