Insight Capital Solutions Promotes Allan Umans To President Of Harbor Capital And Insight Material Handling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Equipment Finance Veteran to Lead the Next Phase of Growth for Insight's Material Handling Business

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Capital Solutions today announced the promotion of Allan Umans to President of Harbor Capital and Insight Material Handling. Umans will lead Harbor Capital and Insight Material Handling, reporting to Scott Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer of Insight Capital Solutions, with a focus on accelerating growth, expanding market opportunities, and strengthening relationships with customers, vendors, and financial partners. As part of this transition, Umans will step down from his position as General Counsel.

“In addition to his outstanding work as General Counsel for Insight, Allan has been instrumental in establishing our material handling business,” said Chris Czaja, President and CEO of Insight Capital Solutions.“He has played a strategic role in its growth and direction, as it has become an important operating unit. Allan knows the market, knows our business, and knows where to take it. There is tremendous opportunity ahead, and we're excited to have Allan leading this next chapter.”

Umans has shaped Insight's material handling strategy since its inception, helping to identify the sector as a natural extension of Insight's equipment finance platform. Insight formally entered the material handling market in 2021, which today represents more than a quarter of the company's business. During his tenure as General Counsel, Umans was integral to developing the segment's strategy, operations, and growth. His appointment as President formalizes the leadership role he has increasingly assumed as Harbor Capital and Insight Material Handling have grown and expanded.

“I'm excited to continue building on what we've accomplished in material handling,” said Umans.“We've built a strong business and an experienced team, and I look forward to working together to drive continued growth and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners.”

Umans joined Insight Capital Solutions in 2019 and has more than 25 years of equipment finance experience, including deep expertise in the material handling sector, along with a strong background in legal, financial, and operational leadership. Prior to joining Insight, he served as Vice President and General Counsel at Pacific Rim Capital, Inc., an independent lessor specializing in material handling equipment. In that role, he managed the company's legal department while also overseeing credit, syndications, funding, and human resources. Earlier in his career, he served as General Counsel at Relational Funding.

A longtime member of the equipment finance community, Umans previously served as Chair of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association's Legal Committee and was recognized by Leasing News as one of the industry's 25 most influential leasing attorneys.

To learn more about Insight Capital Solutions and its companies, including Harbor Capital and Insight Material Handling, visit .

About Insight Capital Solutions

Insight Capital Solutions (ICS) is a privately owned, independent equipment leasing, financing, and technology services company serving clients across North America. Established in 1987, ICS provides customized solutions for technology, material handling, fitness equipment, and modular buildings, helping organizations acquire, manage, and optimize mission-critical equipment through flexible financing structures, technology solutions, dedicated teams, and proprietary asset management solutions.

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