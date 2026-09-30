Imagefirst Opens Nationwide Voting For 6Th Annual Heroesfirst Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eight healthcare heroes will be awarded a share of $16,500 for representing the best in patient experience

King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST® proudly announces the 20 finalists for its 6th Annual HeroesFIRST Contest, launching the next phase of the nationwide campaign with public voting now open. The campaign celebrates healthcare heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience. Voting is now open to the public from September 30 - October 16, 2026, at heroes.imagefirst.com.

This year's finalists were selected from an overwhelming number of incredible nominations submitted by ImageFIRST Service Team members and Customer Advocates across more than 80 markets nationwide. As an industry leader with a commitment to enhancing the patient experience, ImageFIRST is honoring those in the healthcare field who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of their patients each and every day.

"The individuals selected as this year's HeroesFIRST finalists embody the dedication that drives healthcare forward every day," said ImageFIRST Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Mike Martin. "While only 20 finalists were chosen, they represent the millions of healthcare professionals who show up each day with a commitment to caring for others. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and encourage the public to help recognize their remarkable impact."

ImageFIRST Service Team members and Customer Advocates nominated exceptional healthcare heroes at the facilities they serve. Hundreds of nominations from more than 80 markets nationwide were reviewed before being narrowed to the Top 20. These finalists are now featured on ImageFIRST's contest website for a nationwide vote.

The 2026 HeroesFIRST finalists include:

Kerstyn Boyd, Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic MRI in Tallahassee, FL

Mekila Clark, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, WA

Jorge Contreras, New Me Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL

Kimberly Copeland, Henderson Surgery Center in Henderson, NV

Meghan Dean, Bristol Hospital in Bristol, CT

Nanci Garcia, Maternal Gynerations in Lawrenceville, GA

Mary Hall, The University of Kansas Health System, Indian Creek Campus in Overland Park, KS

Demetrea Holman, Henderson Surgery Center in Henderson, NV

Celeste Jenkins, TOC Spine & Joint Surgery Center in Tallahassee, FL

Krista Kackley, Midwest Radiology Suburban Imaging - The Breast Center in Coon Rapids, MN

Kimberly Kinsella and DeAnna Phan, Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology in Edina, MN

Ike Morgan, New Oakland Family Centers in Farmington Hills, MI

Susan Perrotta, Dermatology Professionals, Inc. in East Greenwich, RI

Isabel Palileo-Rapanan, Pacific Medical Centers - First Hill in Seattle, WA

Laura Reese, Mid Coast Medical Center - Bellville in Bellville, TX

Dr. Gayathri Sambasivan, Dentistry for Children and Adolescents in Eden Prairie, MN

Amy Serante, South Denver Gastroenterology in Denver, CO

Amanda Summers, Banner Surgery Center - Chandler in Candler, AZ

Lisa Wille, Meta Surgical Center in Montvale, NJ

Jeff Williams, Hope Care Center in Kansas City, MO

Now through October 16th, the public can read their stories and cast their vote for the local Healthcare Hero that inspires them the most. Following the voting period, the top eight Heroes with the most votes will be awarded prizes, totaling $16,500 for representing the best in patient experience.

To learn more about each finalist and cast your vote, visit heroes.imagefirst.com. Voting closes on Friday, October 16th at 11:59 p.m. EST. Limit one vote per person.

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ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry and facility services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, facility service programs, and more while managing their clients' linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited (63) and TRSA Food Service certified (8) facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

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HeroesFIRST 2026 Nationwide Voting Launch ImageFIRST Presents: 6th Annual HeroesFIRST Campaign

CONTACT: Angel Taylor ImageFIRST 267-806-0058...