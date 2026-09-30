Philadelphia Mint Celebrates Semiquincentennial Meet-And-Greet Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of America's Semiquincentennial, the United States Mint (Mint) at Philadelphia is pleased to host a series of public and employee meet-and-greets. Visitors will be offered a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how American coins are made. Each Meet-and-Greet features a different division within the Philadelphia Mint. The public will have the chance to speak with Mint artisans and coining experts and discover the creativity, passion, and precision that goes into creating the nation's coins.

Join us in the grand entrance of the tour gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Meet-and-Greets on the following dates:



October 15 - Die Shop Division

November 13 - Numismatics Division December 4 - Mint Police Division

The Philadelphia Mint looks forward to welcoming visitors for this special series celebrating the people and processes behind America's coins and medals.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources



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CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...