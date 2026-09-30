Slalom Unveils New Agentic Managed Services Offering That Puts Business Outcomes First

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AMS model combines AI agents and human expertise to deliver greater scale, lower unit costs, and continuous improvement, supported by rigorous data and model governance

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, Inc., the fiercely human business and technology consulting company, today launched Agentic Managed Services (AMS), an outcome-oriented managed services offering where AI agents carry out work at scale under human oversight.

“The economics of managed services is broken, and buyers are suffering from a lack of innovation and higher costs,” said Dan Garrison, Chief AI Officer at Slalom.“The largest consultancies can't fix it because too much of their revenue depends on headcount. Some AI-native startups offer an alternative, but handing them a company's core operations is too risky without a track record. Slalom has the expertise and the delivery history to give customers the Agentic Managed Services they deserve.”

A Better Model for Managed Services

The problem with traditional managed services is simple: customers pay for hours and headcount when what they need is a better outcome. Legacy managed services are tied to long contracts, which can increase friction as issues compound with little visibility into the causes. The AMS model introduces a new approach, bringing agents and humans together around continuous learning, root-cause fixes, and lower costs as the engagement matures. This creates an opportunity to gain efficiencies, moving beyond linear productivity and the staffing constraints that have historically limited managed services.

“Traditional managed service models often respond to problems by adding more people rather than addressing the underlying issues,” said Anthony Marquardt, Senior Managing Director at Slalom.“Over time, the same problems recur, complexity increases, service quality erodes, and costs rise. Our agent-and-human approach focuses on eliminating issues at the source to deliver greater value over time.”

Unlike traditional labor-based contracts, AMS engagements are structured around business outcomes, service-level objectives, and performance metrics that create shared accountability between Slalom and its customers. Because the model provides visibility into the work performed, results achieved, and value delivered, both sides can measure themselves throughout.

“Slalom offers a different approach by creating shared incentives with our customers around the quality of service and reduced cost over time. We bring the depth of a strategy firm, the engineering capability to build and scale, the change expertise to make it stick, and a multi-decade history of quality delivery. We carry a limited managed services footprint that agent-led delivery would cannibalize, allowing us to drive innovation through a new service model. That is a big reason customers choose Slalom,” said Marquardt.

AMS is powered by Slalom Traverse, the company's cloud-agnostic agentic operating platform. Slalom Traverse brings together AI agents, human experts, and client systems within a single governed environment. Because Slalom Traverse can run in either Slalom's cloud or a customer's own environment, organizations maintain flexibility and avoid being tied to a single vendor infrastructure.

The platform integrates directly with the systems customers already use, eliminating the need for extensive rebuilds before realizing value. Working alongside Slalom, customers determine the right level of agent autonomy for their needs, from recommending actions to executing work within established guardrails. Throughout the engagement, customer data remains under the customer's ownership and control; Slalom uses the data to deliver outcomes without taking ownership of it. The result is a solution that gives customers greater flexibility, more choice, and lasting control over their technology environment.

A Better Experience Available Today

AMS is available today and Slalom is actively partnering with organizations across industries including the public sector, media, and financial services. To learn more about Agentic Managed Services and Slalom's broader AI transformation portfolio, visit Slalom.com.

CONTACT: Media contact:...